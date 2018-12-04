Sask. government spends $200K on overseas trips, $14K on visit to see Doug Ford

Travel expense reports for Saskatchewan's premier and cabinet ministers for five months show more than $200,000 spent on overseas trips and $14,000 on a trip to visit Doug Ford.

The government recently posted its travel expenses from Oct. 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019.

Premier Scott Moe took four trips during that period. His travel mission to New Dehli and Mumbai, India in November and December cost $59,514. Moe was accompanied by MLA Everett Hindley and four other government staffers.

Moe took three other trips: to Washington, D.C., Montreal and Toronto. The visit to Toronto was Moe's first to see Ontario Premier Doug Ford, where the two signed a memorandum of understanding on interprovincial trade.

Government officials also met with the Canada-India Business Council. Deputy premier Gord Wyant accompanied the premier to Toronto. The total cost of the two-day visit was $14,094. The government's expense report focused mainly on objectives related to the province and India.

It also mistakenly identified the Ontario premier as his late brother, referring to "meeting with Ontario Premier Rob Ford to discuss interprovincial trade."

Trade minister logs most kilometres

Minister of Trade and Export Jeremy Harrison was the busiest traveller over the last few months, taking trips to Israel, Singapore and the Philippines.

Wyant and four government staffers went as well, with the week-long trip to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem costing a total of $112,756.

Harrison's travel to Singapore and the Philippines in March cost a total of $32,306.

Jeremy Harrison, minister of trade and export development, spent time in Israel, Singapore and the Philippines on government business at a total cost of $88,684. (CBC)

According to the government expense report, the Israel trip included meetings with three Israeli non-profit organizations "to share experiences and approaches related to encouraging the academic and personal success of underrepresented groups."

Another meeting "encouraged two leading drone companies to consider establishing a North American base of operations in Saskatchewan."

The trip in March to Singapore and the Philippines was Harrison's first mission to the countries.

Travel included a meeting with Filipino education officials to discuss "the potential path to citizenship open to Filipino students that choose to study in Saskatchewan," the expense report says.

In Singapore, among other initiatives, the minister "cultivated relationships with major Singaporean food processors and agriculture commodity buyers in order to expand trade."

Only five other ministers travelled over the reporting period, with all of those trips within North America.

Minister of Energy and Resources Bronwyn Eyre and six government officials attended the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's convention in Toronto in March.

The total cost of the trip was $21,321. Of that, $6,375 was spent to host and co-host a roundtable at the convention.