Duncan, Merriman among Sask. MLAs moved to new portfolios in cabinet shuffle

Premier Scott Moe announced a significant shake up to his 18-member cabinet on Tuesday morning, with new education and health ministers among the new appointments.

Weyburn-Big Muddy MLA Dustin Duncan is no longer Saskatchewan's minister of education. The change comes a week after he announced several new controversial policies around sexual education and the use of pronouns in the province's schools.

Duncan is taking over as the minister responsible for the Public Service Commission from Estevan MLA Lori Carr. He's also now filling Don Morgan's shoes as the minister of Crown Investments Corporation and minister responsible for all the major Crowns — including SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskTel, SGI and SaskWater.

Morgan, the MLA for Saskatoon Southeast, is not in cabinet for the first time 16 years. The move comes after the 73-year-old announced earlier this month that he will not be seeking re-election next fall.

Don Morgan, the longtime MLA for Saskatoon Southeast, is not in cabinet for the first time 16 years, after announcing he won't be running in next year's provincial election. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Battlefords MLA Jeremy Cockrill will now serve as education minister, leaving his position as the minister of highways and minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency.

Carr will take on the job as the minister of highways. Wood River MLA David Marit will add being minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency to his portfolio.

Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley is now the minister of health. He takes over for Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland MLA Paul Merriman, who's now the minister of corrections, policing and public safety and minister responsible for the firearms secretariat.

Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland MLA Paul Merriman is now the minister of corrections, policing and public safety and minister responsible for the firearms secretariat. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Tim McLeod, the MLA for Moose Jaw North, is entering cabinet for the first time to cover Hindley's previous role as the minister of mental health and addictions, seniors and rural and remote health.

Regina Wascana Plains MLA Christine Tell is now the environment minister, after Arm River MLA Dana Skoropad announced he will not be seeking re-election next year.

Prince Albert Carleton MLA Joe Hargrave also returns to cabinet as the minister of SaskBuilds and procurement.