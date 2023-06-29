Premier Moe calls byelections to fill 3 vacant seats

Premier Scott Moe has called three byelections for Aug. 10 to fill legislative assembly vacancies.

Voters in Lumsden-Morse, Regina Coronation Park and Regina Walsh Acres will choose their new MLAs next month.

For the first time in the province, voters will have six days to cast a ballot. The voting week will run from Aug. 3 to 10. Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. CST on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST on Aug. 10, the official byelection day.

"Voters in these three constituencies will have a chance to decide which candidate will ensure Saskatchewan's strong growth continues and that it's growth that works for everyone," Moe said in a news release.

"I expect to see a strongly contested campaign by all parties and candidates."

Due to legislation, Moe had to call the byelection for Coronation Park before Friday. He had previously committed to running all three byelections simultaneously. Moe could have held the vote in June, but ultimately waited.

This will be Saskatchewan's first byelection in July or August in more than 70 years. The last July byelection was in 1951 and there hasn't been an August byelection since 1938.

On June 23, NDP Leader Carla Beck called for the byelection to be called sooner rather than later. She accused Moe of delaying the call to get a lower turnout due to an August vote, when people might be away from their constituency on vacation.

"Suppressing vote or making it hard for people to vote is not terribly democratic," Beck said.

Moe and Beck are both scheduled to hold news conferences on Thursday.

The Saskatchewan Party held all three seats being contested. Both the Saskatchewan Party and NDP have nominated candidates in all three constituencies. The Saskatchewan United Party announced this week it had chosen a candidate for Lumsden-Morse.

The byelections have been triggered due to two resignations and one death.

Former MLA for Regina Coronation Park Mark Docherty resigned in February to pursue other opportunities . The former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and minister of parks, culture, and sport was elected to represent the Saskatchewan Party in 2011.

On March 6, veteran Saskatchewan Party MLA for Lumsden-Morse and former minister of agriculture Lyle Stewart announced his resignation for health reasons .