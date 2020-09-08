Sask. business fined $14K for operating during COVID-19 restrictions

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has fined a business $14,000 for operating during COVID-19 restrictions.

The fine is $10,000, with a $4,000 victims of crime surcharge. The surcharge is 40 per cent of the fine imposed, rounded off to the nearest dollar, if the fine imposed is greater than $500.

The province will not say the name of the business, where it is located or why exactly it was fined, though it did say the business was fined for operating during COVID-19 restrictions.

The SHA has now handed out four fines during the pandemic.

On Thursday, it announced it had fined an individual $2,800 for not self-isolating while symptomatic. It was the second time the SHA has given a fine to someone not isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, a $2,000 fine (plus an $800 surcharge) was issued to the organizer of a "large social gathering" in a Saskatoon home that led to at least 21 COVID-19 cases.

"Fines are not our first choice," said a spokesperson for the SHA in an emailed statement. "We want people to be responsible and protect their health and the health of the friends, family and community."

However, the SHA said there can be "very serious consequences" for not following public health orders.

It blames social gatherings, likes weddings and parties, for an increase in transmission rates in Saskatchewan and across the country.

"This is putting our schools, businesses and health facilities at risk," the statement said.

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan RCMP said they have given out two COVID-19 related fines in the past three months, one for a large gathering and one for not self-isolating when required.