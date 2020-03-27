Sask. bureaucrat named top boss of Alta. Energy Regulator
Laurie Pushor takes over April 15
Laurie Pushor, Saskatchewan's deputy minister of energy and resources, is to take over the Alberta Energy Regulator's top job April 15.
The agency is tasked with overseeing the development of the province's oil, gas and coal resources in an environmentally responsible way.
Pushor takes over an agency in transition and an industry that is being crushed economically by the novel coronavirus and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Last week, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney began rolling out an aid package that includes the government paying the industry's levies to the energy regulator for six months at a cost of $113 million.
Prior to the downturn, the regulator had already been overhauling management and staff at the direction of Kenney's government, which has said project approvals were taking far too long.
