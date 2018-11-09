Saskatchewan's government is putting $30 million more toward mental health and addictions in 2019-20.

About half of that money — $13.7 million — is going toward North Battleford's new Saskatchewan Hospital, which offers long term psychiatric rehabilitation.

The federal government has also contributed $6.25 million, bringing the Ministry of Health's total dollars for mental health and addictions to $402 million in 2019-20.

"This budget makes the largest commitment ever to mental health services in our provinces," Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a news release.

The province is focusing on treatment by adding beds and allotting money to hire more staff, while $1 million has been sectioned off for harm reduction initiatives.

The government outlined the plans for new beds in its release:

About 75 new residential support beds for people transitioning from hospital back into the community

About 50 pre and post-addiction treatment beds for people moving between detox and in-patient treatment or back to the community

10 new in-patient addiction treatment beds at Pine Lodge in Indian Head

Six new inpatient addiction treatment beds at Calder Centre in Saskatoon

Six new in-patient addictions beds for youth in southern Saskatchewan

The province is putting $1.5 million in funding to turn the temporary Mental Health Assessment Unit in Saskatoon permanent as a Mental Health Short Stay Unit.

It has seven beds and will provide people with acute mental health care needs up to seven days of care. The province had previously indicated it intended to close the temporary unit, causing concern amongst mental health advocates.

The new budget also allots $1.6 million to start up three "Rapid Access to Addiction Medicine Clinics" in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

Sask. seeking new hires

The province said it is looking to hire more staff to provide mental health and addictions treatment.

The province hopes to use $1.1 million to hire up to 12 full-time staff to help kids and youth who need mental health care. It is also allotting $650,000 to hire up to seven primary care counsellors. More than 139,000 people in the province seek care every year from counsellors like this, often for anxiety and depression.

It alloted $515,000 to hire an unspecified number of pediatric nurses and social workers at the not-yet-open Jim Pattison Children's Hospital emergency department.

The province is putting $300,000 to help the La Ronge Detox Centre provide 24/7 nursing support.

Boosting existing services

The government is also putting money toward existing organizations: