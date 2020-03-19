Sask. spending plan includes funding for new schools in Regina, Saskatoon, Carrot River

Increase in education spending and some new school projects were included in the expense report released Wednesday by the Saskatchewan government.

The expense report was released instead of the full 2020-2021 provincial budget. The province said revenue projections in the full budget were no longer accurate given the changing international landscape.

The 2020-2021 expense report includes $130.4 million in education capital funding. That's an increase of about $35 million from the previous year.

Projects include a new joint-use elementary school in Harbour Landing in Regina. The current Harbour Landing school is over capacity.

A joint-use school is planned for Regina to consolidation St. Peter, St. Michael and Imperial elementary schools. In March 2019, the Regina school boards proposed merging Imperial School and McDermid School into one and St. Michael, St. Peter and Coronation Park elementary schools.

The expense report also includes funding for St. Frances Elementary School in Regina.

In Saskatoon, the report includes funding to consolidate Princess Alexandra, King George and Pleasant Hill elementary schools into a new school.

The report also has funding for a new consolidated elementary school and high school In Carrot River, Sask., which is about 180 kilometres east of Prince Albert, Sask.