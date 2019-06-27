Higher potash revenues help Sask. reduce deficit, year-end financial results show

The province says its 2018-19 fiscal year ended with a lower deficit than expected, due in part to higher potash revenues.

Saskatchewan finished the 2018-19 fiscal year with a deficit of $268 million — $97 million lower than budgeted, the Ministry of Finance said in releasing its year-end financial results on Thursday.

"Our year-end actuals show that Saskatchewan's fiscal position and financial outlook continue to improve," Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said in a news release.

"Our government's plan to return the province to balance remains on track."

The $268-million deficit is $112 million lower than had been forecast at third quarter, and $35 million less than 2017-18.

Harpauer icredits high, non-renewable resource revenue, notably potash, for the improvement.

In fiscal 2018-19, non-renewable resource revenue was up $253 million, or more than 17 per cent, compared with the budget projection. Potash revenue was $536 million in 2018-19, up $228 million or 74 per cent.

Other 2018-19 year-end notes:

Revenue - $14.45 billion, up $206 million from budget.

Expense - $14.72 billion, up $108 million.

"Each fiscal year has its own set of unique factors that impact our budget," Harpauer said.

"Weather, natural disasters, global commodity prices, financial markets and interest rates can all affect the province's bottom line, and we will continue to manage these risks and variables responsibly on behalf of the people of Saskatchewan."