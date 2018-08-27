Projected Sask. deficit down to $306M in 1st quarter update from province

The Saskatchewan provincial budget deficit is forecast to be $306 million, according to the province's first quarter update, $59 million less than was original projected.

The lower deficit projection is attributed to higher revenues from Government Business Enterprises and higher non-renewable resource revenue, a press release from the government states.

The revenue was up $172 million but was offset by $112 million worth of increased spending in health care ($20 million), child and family services ($20 million), higher than expected firefighting costs ($17 million) and pension changes ($55.3 million).

"In terms of our fiscal plan there is still work to do, but we are on course to return the province to balance by 2019-20," Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said in the release.

The provincial budget, unveiled in April, projected a slight increase in oil and potash prices. Oil increased by eight per cent during the first four months of this year compared to the same time last year while potash increased by 11.3 per cent.

The province's projected debt has also seen a slight improvement — $19.9 billion by March 31, 2019, down from the previously projected $20 billion.