Another Sask. bridge to be inspected as search for problems continues following 2018 collapse

The Ministry of Highways says it has identified yet another Saskatchewan bridge which will have to be inspected for safety reasons after weight restrictions were put on five others all built by the same company.

The ministry would not disclose the location of the bridge, but said it has been flagged as part of a provincial review of bridges built by Can-Struct Systems after a bridge collapse last year.

A Can-Struct Systems bridge in the RM of Clayton collapsed just hours after it was opened in September 2018.

On April 5 of this year, the Ministry of Highways directed four municipalities to put weight restrictions on five bridges built by Can-Struct, which it said had a similar design and construction to the collapsed bridge.

The owner of the company, engineer Scott Gullacher, has declined to comment.

Working to arrange inspection

Deputy Highways Minister Fred Antunes put out a public call on April 5 for any municipalities — in Saskatchewan or elsewhere — with bridges made by Can-Struct to alert the ministry.

Last week, the ministry confirmed it has since identified an additional bridge built by Can-Struct in Saskatchewan.

"We will not be providing the location of that bridge until we know whether or not there is an issue with that bridge," the ministry said in a written response to questions.

It said it is working with the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities and the consultant doing the review to arrange an inspection.

"We do not yet know exactly when it will occur," said the written response.

It said at least one other bridge is scheduled to be constructed by the same company this summer, and that the "RM is considering their options."

The ministry did not disclose the location of the planned bridge either.

Company also met with Manitoba RMs

The ministry also confirmed it is communicating with the government in Manitoba, where Can-Struct has been meeting with rural municipalities about bridge design.

It is not clear how many contracts — if any — the company has won in that province.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Highways first contacted officials in the neighbouring province about the issue on April 10.

Manitoba Infrastructure said bridges constructed on municipal roads are the responsibility of the municipalities.

"The province would provide assistance on bridge issues if approached by a municipality," said the department in a written response to questions.

Bridges weren't constructed to provincial standard

The five bridges that are currently subject to restrictions are located in four Saskatchewan RMs. Two of them are in the RM of Perdue and the others are in the RMs of Caledonia, Mervin and Scott.

Those RMs were invited to informational meetings with the ministry and consultant earlier this week. The ministry has told municipalities they would have to cover any costs associated with repairs.

We're hoping that the RMs and the design company will provide that information so possibly some of the weight restrictions may be able to be modified. - SARM president Ray Orb

The highway ministry's Antunes said earlier this week the restricted bridges weren't constructed to provincial standard.

He said the chief concern that arose after the collapse of the RM of Clayton bridge was the fact that it was built on screw piles and that a geotechnical investigation of the riverbed hadn't been conducted.

The consultant tried to learn if these five bridges had been built in a similar way, Antunes said, but was unable to answer that question.

He was not sure precisely why that documentation wasn't obtained, but said it could be because of confidentiality concerns or because the RMs didn't have that paperwork.

SARM wanted review

Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities president Ray Orb hopes that information can be located to minimize disruption to heavy traffic as the farming season ramps up.

"We're hoping that the RMs and the design company will provide that information so possibly some of the weight restrictions may be able to be modified," said Orb.

SARM president Ray Orb says he hopes weight restrictions could be modified if additional information about the bridge structures can be located. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

The association is involved with the selection process of choosing which RMs receive funding to build roads and bridges through the Municipal Roads for the Economy Program.

Orb said the association wanted the province to review bridges built by Can-Struct because the RM of Clayton collapse raised safety and liability insurance concerns.

"We were actually part of that initiative to make sure those bridges were inspected by a third party, by an impartial engineering company," said Orb.

He said he understands the restrictions are an inconvenience to rural residents but safety is a priority.