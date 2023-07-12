Government of Sask. settles lawsuit with Brandt, will pay company $11.6M

The Saskatchewan government has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with the developer of a halted building project in Wascana Park.

The government is paying Brandt Properties $11.62 million to settle a lawsuit launched by the Regina-based company last year.

The settlement brings an end to a nearly nine-year saga of Brandt's controversial building proposal inside Wascana Park.

In 2014, the company launched a plan to construct a four-storey, 77,000-square-foot building that would also be the new home for the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB).

Over the course of the next five years, the project received criticism from residents opposed to development in the park and how the process was handled.

The previous CNIB building on the site was demolished in 2019, but a new home in the park was never built.

In February 2022, Brandt filed a lawsuit against the provincial government and the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC).

On Wednesday, the province said in a statement to CBC that all issues related to the former CNIB site have been resolved including:

Termination of the CNIB's 99-year lease in Wascana Centre, ensuring that no further construction will be pursued at this location.

Reclamation of the location back to green space, including the demolition of the Culliton Centre, and proper removal and disposal of hazardous materials.

Release from Brandt Properties and the CNIB of any further claims against the province and PCC from the proposed construction at this location.

"This agreement allowed the Government to settle the lawsuit and resolve all issues related to the property, including the CNIB lease," SaskBuilds and Procurement said in a statement.

The government's lawyers within the Ministry of Justice handled the legal defence.

In a statement, Brandt told CBC it looks forward to putting the issue behind it.

"Brandt is satisfied that this matter is now resolved and we can refocus our attention on our continuing investments in Regina and Saskatchewan," Brandt said.

On Thursday, Brandt's donated $2 million to the CNIB's Saskatchewan branch. Brandt CEO Shaun Semple and Chairman Gavin Semple presented the cheque during the Saskatchewan Roughriders game at Mosaic Stadium.

History of Brandt project in Wascana Park

The Brandt and CNIB building replacement in the park was met with opposition from residents, protests and criticism of the project's transparency by some city councillors.

Critics argued it violated Wascana Centre's growth and development plans, and went against city bylaws.

The CNIB building was constructed in 1955 and the organization signed a 99-year lease with the government. In 2011, an engineering report said the building was past its useful life and should be replaced.

In March 2018, Brandt and CNIB publicly announced the PCC had approved their plans to build a new building together.

Brandt offered to donate 4,000 square feet of office space to CNIB, provided Brandt was allowed to build a 77,000-square-foot building on this site. The other 70,000 square feet would then be leased out at market rates.

Crews working at the former CNIB building site in Wascana Park. (CBC News)

In February 2019, CBC's iTeam reported the province was charging $1 a year for the 2.52 acres of Wascana Park land that would be the home of Brandt Development's four-storey commercial office tower in Regina.

The project was suspended in March 2019 when the provincial auditor ordered a review to ensure proper processes were followed regarding large-scale developments in the park.

The auditor's report indicated concerns with PCC's transparency on the project and with the public not being properly informed.

In a statement of claim filed on Feb. 23, 2022, Brandt accused the province and PCC of causing loss by unlawful means, inducing breach of contract and negligence — among other things.

Brandt's statement of claim said that in 2020, the province and PCC implemented new "procedural and substantive" requirements for the project, which included a 38-step process for new developments. This project was placed at step 23 of 38, the claim said.

It said Brandt and CNIB were not warned or consulted about the changes before the project was put on hold again in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In 2022, Brandt effectively abandoned the project. In March 2022, Shaun Semple told CBC the end of the project was "incredibly disappointing."