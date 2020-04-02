Regina teen honoured for trying to put out Walmart fire in December

When a blaze broke out in a north-end Regina Walmart, one potential future first responder grabbed a fire extinguisher and tried to help. This week he has been honoured for his efforts.

On Dec. 10, 2019, Regina police and fire trucks were called to the Rochdale Walmart at about 8:30 p.m. CST after reports of smoke in the building. The paper towel section was reportedly on fire.

The store was evacuated.

While everyone else was heading to the exit, 15-year-old Reese Wilson's first thought was to grab a fire extinguisher and try to help.

Wilson was shopping for some Christmas gifts with his dad that night when he detected "a phosphorus smell," he said. The two continued shopping until a man ran up saying there was a fire.

"I looked over my shoulder and there was smoke filling up in the store," Wilson said.

Wilson grabbed a fire extinguisher and, along with a Walmart employee, tried to put out the fire.

"We almost had the fire knocked down but when we pulled out the paper towel on the front the entire shelf was engulfed."

People were evacuated from the Rochdale Walmart on Tuesday night. (Screenshot Linsey Lynn Yanke/Facebook)

Wilson said when he saw the extent of the fire, he called 911.

"I pulled the first fire alarm and nothing happened but I pulled the second fire alarm and the fire alarm did go off," he said.

Reese Wilson was honoured for his calm and collected actions, Randy Ryba said. (Submitted by Randy Ryba)

Wilson's quick and calm demeanour has now been rewarded by Regina Fire and Protective Services. Fire Marshall Randy Ryba said Wilson is a remarkable young man.

"Given the great effort that the young man showed I thought it was really important we pay him some tribute," Ryba said.

The Regina Fire Department gave Wilson a plaque with his name. Ryba said Wilson's family was all there to see the special moment.

I was doing basically what any good person would do. - Reese Wilson

"He should be proud of himself," Ryba said. "This young fellow tried to lessen the loss and we applaud him for that."

Ryba said fire extinguishers in the wrong hands can get people into trouble, but Wilson knew how to use it. Ryba said he hopes to see Wilson be a firefighter one day.

"He has this passion. He's an honest guy," Wilson said. "I think it's important for him to move forward in his life with this."

Wilson said he didn't think he needed an award for what he did. He said he's used to fire safety.

"I was doing basically what any good person would do," Wilson said. "Growing up in a farming community — there's a bit of brush fires you deal with. So I kind of got used to that — but it was more so instinct."

Wilson said after high school he hopes to pursue something in the first responder field or in engineering, chemistry or physics.

A 12-year-old boy later pleaded guilty to two charges of arson with disregard for human life in relation to the fire. He is scheduled to be back in court on April 28.