'Land ho!' Sask.-born marine biologist stranded on ship allowed to disembark

Saskatchewan-born marine biologist Jim Zakreski and more than a hundred others have spent the past two weeks stuck on a ship but were told they could disembark on Sunday.

In a vlog update, Zakreski said the crew has satisfied their 14-day isolation period and were able to dock at the port of Ushuaia, Argentina. The ship had been anchored about a kilometre away.

Zakreski works with Quark Expeditions and has been travelling with dozens of passengers and staff from around the globe since January.

More hurdles are ahead before the crew can get home: grounded domestic flights and international travel restrictions are growing as the world tries to control the spread of COVID-19.

Saskatchewan born scientist, Jim Zakreski gives us an update from a port on the southern tip of Argentina. 3:23

"This is where we want to be," Zakreski said in his vlog update. "Things are going to start to happen for us finally."

He said they were about to get the disembarkation of the passengers, staff and crew underway.

"I can say this with confidence," Zakreski said, pointing to the city behind him. "Land ho!"

Most of the people on board will be taken to the Ushuaia airport where there will be a health check and travel certificate overview. After the passengers are cleared they will be taken to Buenos Aires by plane.