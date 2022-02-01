Blizzard conditions force closure of Sask. highways, school cancellations

While most of the blizzard warnings and blowing snow advisories have been lifted by Environment Canada, the blustery conditions that remain are forcing the closure of most southern Saskatchewan highways.

Routes — including Highway 1 from east of Swift Current to the Manitoba border, Highway 6 south of Regina to the U.S. border and all around Yorkton — are closed Tuesday morning, according to the province's Highway Hotline.

Around Blaine Lake, roughly 80 kilometres north of Saskatoon, RCMP issued a news release Monday evening urging drivers to avoid travelling in the area.

"Falling snow and high winds are creating treacherous driving conditions on the roads in and around Blaine Lake," Mounties said.

By Tuesday morning, travel was still not recommended along Highway 12 and Highway 40, due to icy sections, zero visibility and drifting snow.

School bus routes, classes cancelled Tuesday

Due to the treacherous road conditions, many school bus routes across the province, including those in Regina's public and Catholic school divisions and the Prairie Valley School Division, are cancelled Tuesday.

Classes are also cancelled in several rural communities, including most in and around Humboldt, Warman and Martensville.

Students are asked to check in with their schools or watch for announcements from their divisions for an update on the status of their bus routes and classes on Tuesday.

Ambulance hit, drivers get stuck during height of storm

Monday's storm hit just as many people were heading home from work in Swift Current.

Rri Olson was leaving her office as the blizzard conditions hit the city.

She got her car stuck just a few blocks from her house and had to get her neighbour to tow her.

This nice guy offered to dig me out but he got stuck too. I think I have a ride coming thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/ric_bye?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ric_bye</a> arranging our neighbour. If he can get to me. <a href="https://t.co/mgIzynwFQY">pic.twitter.com/mgIzynwFQY</a> —@RriOlson

Typically, she said it usually takes her six minutes to get home, but Monday evening it took hours.

"I was hoping when I left Mantioba to be living in southern Saskatchewan that I would escape horrendous winters — and you know what? Three feet of snow when it's quiet does no damage, but three centimetres of snow with these winds is insane," she said.

Environment Canada said Monday that wind gusts were expected to get up to 80 kilometres an hour at times as the storm rolled through.

During the height of Monday's storm, an ambulance with working paramedics inside was also in a crash on the side of the highway near Swift Current.

According to a Facebook post by Hutch Ambulance, the emergency vehicle was struck by a semi-trailer when it had to pull over to treat a patient.

Two paramedics were injured, the post said. No details were provided on the condition of the patient.