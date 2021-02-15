Sask. birders continue to explore the trees through polar vortex for 'chirp' thrill

A polar vortex hung over Saskatchewan the past week, yet local birders continued to step outside to see their feathered friends eat and take flight.

For the 79th day in a row on Sunday, Feb. 15, Jared Clarke stepped outside, keeping a daily challenge to bird watch for at least 15 minutes a day.

"Even in this cold snap here in the last two weeks, I went out every day and it's just invigorating," the naturalist said. "And I can't tell you how good it feels just to go out."

Clarke isn't alone. Other birders, including Rachel Ling, have been stepping out, regardless of the cold. Ling's land has a pair of Downy woodpeckers she's named Edna and Woody, chickadees, sparrows, blue jays and more.

A male house finch huddles into itself for warmth during a very cold Saskatchewan day. (Submitted by Rachel Ling)

"Those little ones get mighty cold and it's important for them to have their humans up there providing some food. Otherwise, I'm afraid a lot of them wouldn't survive," Ling said.

Ling was previously at home full-time battling an injury then cancer, however is now back at work. She said even still, she's built up such a relationship with her feathered friends she makes sure the feeders are stocked every morning and some nut rolls are put out and she captures them on her camera.

"The little birds right now, they have no legs because they're just little tiny balls of fuzz sitting on the branches, warming up in the sun as much as they can," she said.

'Great Backyard Bird Count' taking place during -37 C weather

The "Sask Birders" Facebook page has also been flooded with images of people stepping out in the freezing weather — camera in hand — to look around or to participate in the "Great Backyard Bird Count."

The bird count is held nationally by Nature Conservancy of Canada. It's also part of a global activity for people of all levels to participate and contribute to community science. The NCC said in 2020, there were just under 7,000 different types of birds identified in over 100 countries.

"There's a ton of stuff to see and it's always interesting to actually watch individual birds trying to survive this cold and really kind of observing them and their different behaviours," Clarke said. "I think people will be surprised at actually how many birds are around."

Rachel Ling said this is Harris's sparrow crouched down in the cold winter. (Submitted by Rachel Ling)

Clarke said it's heartwarming to see people step outside and participate. For the occasion, Clarke and his family steps out to Fort Qu'Appelle for a 45 minute walk in –28 C weather.

"Caught some pretty good birds. Bohemian waxwings and a couple Eurasian collared doves, blue jays, white-winged crossbills," he said. "We saw 17 species yesterday."

One of the great things about backyard bird watching is people can sit indoors and simply look out if they like, Clarke said. However for people wanting to go outdoors, it's simply a matter of bundling up.

Woody the male downy woodpecker sits atop one of Rachel Ling's peanut tubes. (Submitted by Rachel Ling)

"The benefit I've gained from it for my mental health has been awesome. And I would encourage other people to really think about taking up this hobby," he said. "It might help some people through the rest of the pandemic."

For people hoping to attract birds to their homes, Ling has a word of caution: Be prepared for a mess.

"Birds are dirty little creatures. They don't have a regular bathroom. They poop wherever," she said with a laugh. "And [be] very patient."

A female and male house finch caught on the trees outside Rachel Ling's home. (Submitted by Rachel Ling)

Clarke said people should also remember to disinfect their bird feeders regularly, clean out the water in bird baths frequently and make sure your feeders are stocked during this cold time.

"If birds have become accustomed to feeding at your place, making sure that those feeders are topped up so that there is feed reliably there so they don't have to go looking for new stuff when it gets to be so cold."

Recipe: Grab a paper towel tube for a simple bird feeder

For people wanting to attract birds, Ling has a recipe to try for the backyard:

Mix equal parts shortening or lard and peanut butter (without artificial sweeteners).

Blend well.

Spread over a cardboard tube.

Roll in a mixture of chopped peanuts, shelled and unshelled sunflower seeds, nyjer seed, and/or a mix of bird seed.

Hang in trees/bushes close to where birds can stand on branches to eat.