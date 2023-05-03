Opposition Leader suspended from Sask. assembly after accusing minister of lying

Saskatchewan Opposition Leader Carla Beck was suspended from the legislative assembly on Wednesday after refusing to withdraw her remarks and apologize after accusing Minister Jeremy Harrison of lying.

The exchange came after questions from Opposition MLA Aleana Young regarding support for Evraz steelworkers in Regina.

Many workers were in the gallery to witness the debate.

"Everything that minister just said is a dead lie," Beck said in response to an answer by Harrison.

Beck's microphone was immediately cut by Speaker Randy Weekes, who asked Beck to withdraw and apologize, because accusing a member of lying is considered unparliamentary and has been ruled out of order regularly by Weekes.

"Mr. Speaker, I stand by what I said. Everything he just said is a dead lie."

When asked two more times to apologize and withdraw, Beck refused and said "I am afraid I have to draw a line. I will not withdraw here."

Weekes then suspended Beck for the remainder of the day and she was led out of the chamber by the sergeant-at-arms.

Beck was referencing an exchange that began when Young asked the government what it was doing to increase work for Evraz employees.

"There aren't enough orders and there aren't enough pipelines getting built," Young said. "So what is the plan from this Sask. Party government to make sure that steel from that plant gets used in Saskatchewan projects to create Saskatchewan jobs here?"

Harrison, the trade and export development minister, responded.

"I hardly know where to start, Mr. Speaker. This is an Opposition that has stood up at every opportunity to vote against pipelines. This is an Opposition that has stood up at every opportunity to oppose the energy sector," he said.

"This is an Opposition whose national leader has made it a condition of his support for Justin Trudeau to make sure that no further energy projects happen in this country."

Harrison continued by saying the Opposition had no credibility on energy or pipeline issues.

"The hypocrisy of these members is stunning," he said.

Young countered by saying the Opposition NDP opposes federal policies like the carbon tax, Bill C-69 and the clean electricity standards.

"What role does the minister see for steelworkers here in Regina being part of this resurgence of North American manufacturing here?" she asked.

Harrison said NDP MLAs "continuously vote to oppose pipelines."

After Harrison was finished, Beck stood and said Harrison's comments were "a dead lie," leading to her suspension.

After question period, Weekes asked Harrison to apologize for using the word "hypocrisy," and Opposition MLA Vicki Mowat for saying the government was not "telling the truth." Both obliged.

Following her exit, Beck spoke to the media and continued to stand by her comments.

"Day after day we've had to deal with the minister standing up and spinning obvious frankly lies, misrepresenting our position on the carbon tax, pipelines," Beck said.

"Today, I thought I needed to make real plain, I am done to listening to lies from that minister."

Beck said she has discussed energy policy with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and explained her position on energy policy.

"There are very real differences between our position as the Saskatchewan NDP and the federal NDP. We've been clear about those."

Beck said she was disappointed the workers did not receive a response to their concerns.

"Look up at them. Incredible frustration. These are real concerns. This isn't a game to them. This is their livelihood," she said. "This has incredible consequences for them, their lives, but also the city. And to see it disrespected that way by a minister, you know, who continuously acts in this in this fashion, I suppose I'd finally had enough."

Steelworkers say their questions were not addressed

The workers in the gallery were members of United Steelworkers 5890 at Evraz Regina.

Scott Lunny, director for USW Western Canada, told reporters after question period that he was not happy with what he had heard.

"I think it's kind of disrespectful. [Members] are here to have those kinds of questions answered, to hear what their elected representatives are doing to protect and secure their jobs, and that's what you get."

Lunny said the pipeline side at Evraz had 600 people working, and that number has fallen to 30 due to layoffs.

"I think that a government and politicians could be telling the story of that facility. It's a good facility. They make a good product out of recycled steel, low GHG emissions compared to other steelmakers globally, There's a good story there that I would hope politicians in Saskatchewan would want to stand up and talk about."

Lunny said workers want the provincial government not only to promote Evraz Regina, but to use its products in construction and to replace old existing pipes in the province.

"When we're putting our hard-earned money that we pay in taxes into government projects which are needed infrastructure program projects, we should be demanding that all of the inputs into that labour and materials are Canadian, or if it's in Saskatchewan, from Saskatchewan."

He said the government has not been in contact with USW 5890 members for at least "a couple of years."

"How come they're not out talking to us, talking to the workers, talking to the local about those things and what we could be doing together?"

Lunny and workers had a meeting with government officials, including Minister of Energy and Resources Jim Reiter, on Wednesday afternoon.

Reiter said the government has been supportive of Evraz and said "every effort" is made to utilize Evraz products when it is possible while complying with trade agreements.

He said he looked forward to meeting with the union.

When it came to the debate in the house, Reiter said the NDP record on pipelines is inconsistent. He said Harrison's characterization was "factual."

"We've got a number of quotes that we can provide to you from current caucus members and they have a history of this," he said. "Their previous leader was at rallies opposing pipelines, so it's a history there. If they're changing then that's great, it's welcome, but the history is a party that is opposed to pipelines."