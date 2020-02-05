Concerns of fuel shortages, supports for mental health raised at annual 'bear pit'

The labour dispute between Federated Co-op and Unifor made its way into the "bear pit" at the annual convention of the Municipalities of Saskatchewan (MOS), formerly known as SUMA.

The convention wrapped on Wednesday morning with a 90-minute quizzing of the province's cabinet ministers.

Nearly 1,000 delegates from a combination of our 438 cities, towns, villages, resort villages and northern municipalities listened to a wide variety of questions, ranging from highway improvement, to supports for mental health and addictions, to privatizing government liquor stores.

Wakaw Mayor Steve Skoworodko asked one of two questions at the session about concerns over fuel shortages caused by the Co-op refinery lockout.

"I've been receiving a number of messages this morning from a number of ambulance services in regards to Federated Co-op sending out letters and restricting card volumes on their cards."

CBC reached out to Federated Co-op to ask if fuel was being restricted as Skoworodko had heard. It has not yet received a response.

Skoworodko is the past president of the Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan. He asked if the province would look at providing backup or an agreement for EMS or fire services to access fuel in the event of restrictions.

"The actions with the picketers is something that prevented fuel from moving out of the facility and the fuel is not getting through any of the satellite facilities they have either in Alberta or Manitoba. So it's a problem. We're worried about it, we're watching it and we'll continue to watch it." said Labour Relations Minister Don Morgan.

Premier Scott Moe said it was his "sincere hope" that the two sides would come to the table with the province's offer of a special mediator if the union removed what Moe called its "illegal blockade."

Moe said in a democracy the government makes the law, courts interpret the law and police enforce the law. He said two of the three steps in the case of the labour dispute have been decided adding "there's only one step left" referring to police enforcement.

"We expect the laws to be enforced in this province at the discretion of the local enforcement agencies."

Mental health and addictions support called for

A few municipal officials asked members of cabinet about the province's plan to combat mental health issues, addictions, suicide prevention and counselling for students.

Jordan McPhail, a La Ronge town councillor, asked why the government did not approve the NDP's private members' bill for a provincial suicide strategy.

"Frankly, I don't care if you call it a strategy, plan an action plan - we've got to get a handle on this problem. This is incredibly serious, people are dying," said Health Minister Jim Reiter.

He said he asked the ministry to look across the country to see if Saskatchewan had gaps in its system and for any strategies that are working elsewhere.

McPhail said he was not satisfied with Reiter's response and called the province's progress on suicide prevention "grossly inadequate."

Dylan Claypool, the Deputy Mayor of Asquith, said 11,000 students in the Prairie Spirit School Division only have access to a single youth mental health worker. Claypool asked how the government would "alleviate her workload."

Minister of Education Gord Wyant said there has been a 10 per cent increase in psychologists and 60 increase in counsellors.

He said the issue is front of mind as the province discusses the challenges of classroom and school composition.

NDP Municipal Relations critic Trent Wotherspoon said his takeaway from the bear pit was the frustrations expressed about the government's response to mental health and addictions challenges.