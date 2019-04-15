No immediate plans to restrict energy exports to B.C., says Sask. premier

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said his government will not re-introduce a bill that would restrict energy exports to British Columbia.

Last spring, the government passed The Energy Export Act, which would establish a permitting process for individuals or corporations seeking to export energy products outside Saskatchewan.

The act had a sunset clause which has expired. Moe confirmed Wednesday the bill will not be re-introduced and voted on before the session breaks on May 16.

"We don't have plans at this point in time. Our message on this holds true. We won't be filling up the fuel tanks if Alberta moves forward enacting their legislation," Moe said.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's new UCP government proclaimed its so-called "turn off the taps" legislation into law on Tuesday.

Bill 12, the Preserving Canada's Economic Prosperity Act, was passed under the previous NDP government but never enacted into law.

Moe said the impasse over the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline project to the B.C. coast is behind Alberta's action.

"This is about access of getting that product to market, getting Western Canadian sustainable energy products to market," Moe said.

Moe backed away from joining the new premier of Alberta in bringing his legislation back and said he is hopeful, "calmer heads will prevail."

Legal action

On Wednesday, Kenney threatened to use his newly proclaimed law to prod B.C. into approving the Trans Mountain project.

"The B.C. government is doing everything it can to block the expansion of the very pipeline that would get Alberta oil and gas to the gasoline-constrained lower mainland and beyond," Kenney said. "This hurts ordinary families in British Columbia, this hurts Alberta."

Shortly after Kenney's comments, lawyers for B.C. filed legal paperwork signaling plans to fight Alberta's law on grounds that it's unconstitutional.

When asked if the Saskatchewan government would intervene in the court action, the premier's office provided this statement:

"The Government of Saskatchewan will closely examine the case that is brought forward on this matter. Our government will make a decision on a possible intervention if there is an argument to present that protects Saskatchewan's economic interests while upholding the integrity of the Canadian constitution."

Last spring when Alberta and Saskatchewan introduced their respective bills, B.C. Attorney General David Eby called the acts unconstitutional.

"We fill the bill that we introduced would hold the test of a legal challenge," Moe said.