'Full of conviction': Colleagues, students remember beloved Sask. band director

Greg McLean did it all when it came to his job as a high school band director and he did it for years.

He volunteered time adjudicating at festivals, lead honour bands and served as interim director of bands at the University of Regina — all while earning the respect of his colleagues and students.

McLean passed away Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 67.

Speaking with CBC Saskatchewan's The Afternoon Edition, current U of R director of bands Brent Ghiglione — who was a longtime friend of McLean's — recalled the first time they were introduced.

Whatever he knew, I wanted to know... - Brent Ghiglione

"I heard his groups when he was the band director [in] Esterhazy," said Ghiglione.

"All I knew was, whatever he knew, I wanted to know because his bands were some of the best in the province."

Ghiglione said McLean had a passion for all types of music — from orchestral, to opera, to jazz — and once he made up his mind about something, there was no changing it.

"Some people say [he was] stubborn," said Ghiglione. "I like to say Greg was full of conviction."

Huge impact on students, colleagues

A memorial group on Facebook had more than 550 members as of Wednesday afternoon, with former students and colleagues sharing their memories and photos of McLean.

Shayla Roberts, whose family was close to the McLean family, wrote that the world would be a bit more dull because of his passing.

"His passion not only for music, but for the pursuit of excellence and authenticity in all aspects of life was truly an inspiration for so many, both young and old," she wrote.

Shayla Roberts (front row, second from right) remembered McLean (back row, furthest left) for his pursuit of excellence in everything he did. McLean is pictured here with the senior jazz band he conducted at Swift Current Comprehensive High School in 2010. (Submitted by Shayla Roberts)

"I would say that the students in his [groups] have a great understanding of what great music is," said Ghiglione, holding back tears.

'It was a calling'

Ghiglione said music was a big part of who McLean was.

"It was a calling," he said. "Anyone that knows him just knows that it's one of the things that motivated him: real music and doing it well."

McLean was well known in the Swift Current area, and across Canada, for his work with numerous ensembles. (Greg McLean Tribute page/Facebook)

McLean taught alongside his wife, Marcia, for many years at Swift Current Comprehensive High School. Marcia conducted the choirs while Greg conducted the bands.

After retirement, the pair worked with the Swift Current Oratorio Choir in the same capacity — Marcia would conduct the singers, while Greg conducted the orchestra.

Due to restrictions on gatherings because of COVID-19, a memorial for McLean is on hold for now. But when restrictions are lifted, Ghiglione expects a big gathering.

"I'm sure there'll be a bunch of music there too," he said.