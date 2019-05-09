'They don't stop having autism': Parents call on Sask. government to extend funding

Saskatchewan parents of kids with autism say they aren't receiving the financial support they need.

A group of parents and educators gathered at the Saskatchewan Legislature Wednesday morning, calling on the government to provide more money to kids who need specialized supports.

Tracy Elliot quit her job a year-and-a-half ago to care for her son Ewan, who was diagnosed with autism at age two.

Children under the age of six were previously eligible for $4,000 per year in help from the province. That was raised to $6,000.

It's money that goes towards Ewan's speech and occupational therapy.

But when he turns six in February, that funding will be cut off.

Tracy Elliot says funding from the province goes to speech and occupational therapy for Ewan. (Submitted by Tracy Elliot)

"I think it should be at least until the age of 18," said Elliot. "These kids, they don't stop having autism. So it's important for all these children to have help."

Health Minister Jim Reiter said increasing autism spending from $500,000 to more than $12 million was a start. He said funding therapies for kids over the age of six outside of school is under consideration.

"We had some timelines for the under-six and we've now met those," said Reiter. "We're going to also continue looking at expanding funding for the under-six as well."

A rally was held at the Saskatchewan Legislature on Wednesday morning. (CBC News/Kirk Fraser)

For now, the province said kids older than six can receive support at school.

Elliot said Ewan has only had 90 minutes of speech therapy since starting pre-kindergarten last fall.

The Opposition NDP says making sure families have access to supports across the province is the next goal.

"That's a drop in the bucket for what's needed in order to see real progress in these situations," said health critic Vicki Mowat.

"What we're hearing from families is that they don't feel they have the support they need."

The topic of funding for kids with autism was also brought up by the NDP during Wednesday's question period. (CBC News/Kirk Fraser)

Ewan will start the K-Leap program in the fall, but will still be home for half the day and Elliot will be caring for him.

"It's a financial strain so we really look to the individualized funding," said Elliot.

"Until you've had a child with autism, you don't truly really get what's it's like to live with autism."