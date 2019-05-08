Suicide rates in northwestern Sask. exceed provincial average by 50%: report

Saskatchewan's auditor is calling on the province to improve how it handles the treatment of patients who are at risk of suicide in the northwest.

Auditor Judy Ferguson released Volume 2 of her provincial report on Thursday. The report says rates of suicide in the northwest — which includes La Loche, Meadow Lake, Lloydminster and North Battleford — exceed the provincial average by nearly 50 per cent.

Ferguson noted there are several gaps in health care services in the area, like training for staff.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority "is not giving staff at facilities in northwest Saskatchewan working with patients at risk of suicide sufficient training on caring for these patients," she wrote.

"For example, new emergency department nursing staff at Battlefords Union Hospital received online training related to mental health and suicide screening, whereas staff at other emergency departments our office visited did not."

Ferguson also found that the SHA continues to face challenges in employing a sufficient number of psychiatrists, especially in smaller communities. She noted a problem with "chronic vacancies" for mental health positions in La Loche.

"As of August 2019, four of seven mental health-related positions remained vacant, placing additional pressures on supervisors and managers."

Only 50% of patients attend telehealth appointments

The northwestern part of the province is challenged by its geography, so the SHA relies on teleconferencing for mental health care.

However, Ferguson found that the service wasn't being used and that the SHA didn't know why.

In 2017 and 2019, only 50 per cent of patients attended their teleconferencing appointments with a psychiatrist. The program didn't run in 2018 because of a shortage of psychiatrists in North Battleford.

Saskatchewan's auditor, Judy Ferguson, says health care staff in the province's northwest aren’t always following the recommended protocols for suicide prevention. (Stefani Langenegger/CBC)

Ferguson said the authority didn't formally track or assess why so many patients were missing appointments.

"It assumes some patients may prefer face to face sessions with a psychiatrist. It also expects some patients may have difficulty in obtaining transport to the appointment."

Ferguson called on the SHA to find out about the barriers to using videoconferencing.

"Given the geographic spread and size of communities in northwest Saskatchewan, with most suicide prevention services available in larger centres, improved use of psychiatric services through the use of videoconferencing could effectively minimize travel time and costs, as well as increase service accessibility for patients at risk of suicide."

No single file for patients

Ferguson said that as of August 2019, the SHA had not implemented an accessible and online IT system to track patient files in all facilities. Instead, health care facilities and emergency departments were keeping manual records.

"Not having a single file that includes all mental health services provided to a patient can impede diagnosis and provision of care for those at risk of suicide," the audior wrote.

That makes data collection and analysis tricky — and it prevents health care professionals from relying on a person's medical history.

The auditor said the SHA planned to add the mental health and addiction information system to La Loche by December 2019.

As of August 2019, only one emergency department in the northwest had access to the mental health and addiction information system, in North Battleford. That emergency department was only given access after an investigation into a "critical incident" in April 2019.

Suicide framework not followed

Ferguson said the SHA uses the Saskatchewan Suicide Framework as guidance for its efforts in suicide prevention but she found staff in northwestern Saskatchewan aren't always following the recommended protocols.

"For three instances in 23 files tested, emergency department staff did not provide psychiatric consultation for patients with high suicide risk prior to their discharge, as per protocol," she said.

"Proactive follow-up care promotes continuity of care and can reduce the number of patients who attempted suicide from re-attempting."

6 ways the province could improve services

Ferguson highlighted six areas where the province could improve services in the northwest: