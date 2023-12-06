Sask. Ministry of Social Services not meeting deadlines on child abuse investigations: auditor

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Social Services has polices that dictate how long different parts of child abuse investigations should take, but these timelines aren't always being followed, according to the latest report from the provincial auditor.

"They have time frames set, but they're not meeting those expectations with the face-to-face [assessments], completing those investigations," said Tara Clemett after releasing Volume 2 of her annual auditor's report on Wednesday.

The auditor's testing found that caseworkers did not always attempt face-to-face contact with the child and family under investigation, and did not always complete family risk assessments or finalize investigations within the time frames required.

"Timely investigation of allegations of child abuse and neglect is critical to protect the safety of children," the report said.

These issues were identified by the auditor's office in 2018. While assessing the ministry's progress for the latest report, the auditor found there is much more work to do.

The Ministry of Social Services received more than 19,000 reports of suspected child abuse and neglect in 2022-2023. Ministry caseworkers screened the reports and decided to investigate about 38 per cent (about 7,200) of the calls.

The ministry's guidelines require caseworkers to complete assigned investigations of alleged child abuse and neglect within 45 days of initiation, but this isn't always happening. It had 944 suspected child abuse investigations outstanding for more than 45 days in May 2023, with almost 34 per cent exceeding 180 days.

Caseworkers taking too long to see kids

Another concern for the auditor is delayed face-to-face contact between caseworkers and at-risk kids. The ministry guidelines say caseworkers must attempt first contact with the child and their family within five calendar days of starting an investigation, depending on the severity of the allegation.

"The Ministry sets timeframes for face-to-face contact to keep children in these situations safe. Not attempting to make contact with a child and family within the prescribed timeframes, and completing safety assessments, increases the risk the child remains in an unsafe environment," the report said.

The auditor assessed 30 investigations to see if the five-day measure was being met. In two of 12 investigations classified as requiring "immediate response," caseworkers did not attempt to make face-to-face contact the same day, as required.

In one instance, there was no evidence the caseworker attempted to make contact with the child. In another case, it took the caseworker five days to make contact with the children and they did not make a safety assessment. The ministry left the children in the care of the family and did not document whether the caseworker deemed the home safe, according to the report.

For four of 18 investigations classified as "non-immediate response," ministry caseworkers did not attempt to make face-to-face contact within five days, as required. It took the caseworkers eight to 88 days to make contact.

The auditor found that in cases where there were delays, the reasons behind the delays weren't documented.

Delays in risk assessments

The auditor also found that caseworkers still aren't completing family risk assessments within the required 30-day timeframe. These assessments are to be done after a caseworker determines a report of abuse should be investigated. The purpose is to estimate the likelihood of future abuse in the family.

For 18 of 30 investigations tested by the auditor, caseworkers did not complete the family risk assessments within 30 days.

In eight instances, caseworkers did not complete the family risk assessment and did not document the reason. At the time of testing in June 2023, lateness ranged between 21 and 391 days.

In seven instances, caseworkers completed the family risk assessments late (lateness ranged from 13 to 277 days), but did not document the reasons for the delay. In three instances, caseworkers appropriately documented the reasons

"Delays in completing family risk assessments and investigations may result in children and/or families not receiving needed child protection services promptly when there may be a high likelihood a child will be maltreated in the future," the auditor's report said.

Minister says there is 'more work to do'

Letting these problems persist for five years is unacceptable, said Opposition NDP critic Meara Conway.

"These are very vulnerable children. I would want to see a government act with extreme urgency when it comes to implementing recommendations like having face-to-face contact with vulnerable children where there's an allegation of abuse or neglect," Conway said.

"This should have been priority number 1."

Gene Makowsy, the minister for social services, said the ministry has been working to address the issues first identified in 2018 and will continue to do so. He said the ministry recently hired 24 people to help conduct abuse investigations and has reallocated resources.

"Challenges are — have been — there for the last few years on the human resources," he said. "It is challenging work. There is turn over there, at times."

He said the ministry used money in the last budget to hire 18 people, who come from different education backgrounds, to help with the workload and reduce pressure on the frontline social workers.

"[There's] certainly more work to do. I acknowledge that," Makowsky said.