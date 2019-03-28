Sask. auditor chastises eHealth for sole-sourced contracts and vendor-sponsored trips

Saskatchewan's provincial auditor Judy Ferguson says she found eight instances where eHealth employees inappropriately went on trips sponsored by vendors and 10 cases where contracts were sole-source without justification.

In a report released today, Ferguson made a series of recommendations to improve the organization's policies and processes, with a goal of avoiding future conflicts of interest.

Her investigation was launched after three people — two eHealth employees and one seconded to eHealth from the Saskatoon Health Region — were dismissed for taking vendor-sponsored trips.

Ferguson reviewed contracts from April 2017 to January 2019, with an eye to conflict of interest issues.

She found that "sixteen of 22 employees we tested did not have a completed conflict of interest declaration form in personnel files."

She also found "five employees (former and current) with undeclared conflicts."

She said some eHealth employees directly involved in selecting vendors "were not formally declaring conflicts of interest."

"Without formal documentation of potential conflicts or justification for sole sourcing, eHealth is not facilitating equitable treatment of vendors, and may not have obtained the best value when making purchases," she wrote.