Former MP faces off with former RCMP officer in upcoming Athabasca byelection

The Saskatchewan NDP is hoping La Loche Mayor and former member of parliament Georgina Jolibois can reclaim the party seat in Athabasca in next month's byelection, but she will have to hold off a challenge from Saskatchewan Party candidate Jim Lemaigre.

Last August, the longest-serving MLA Buckley Belanger resigned his seat to run for the federal Liberal Party. Belanger had held the seat since 1995, first as a Liberal and then as a New Democrat from 1999 until 2021.

The byelection is set for Feb. 15.

Since 1908, the northwest Saskatchewan riding has only ever been held by the NDP, Liberal Party or CCF.

The NDP aims to keep that streak alive and hold onto the 13 seats it claimed in the 2020 election.

Jolibois was elected to parliament in 2015 in the riding of Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River. She lost in her attempt at re-election in 2019.

On Wednesday, Jolibois and party leader Ryan Meili held a media availability via video.

She said COVID-19 and its effects remain a "prominent issue."

Jolibois said the pandemic has caused elders and families difficulties in getting medical appointments they need, awaiting surgeries and facing challenges with mental health and addictions.

Apart from COVID-19, Jolibois said issues she is focused on include housing, employment and road conditions.

"Every time we go out the highway, we take a risk and it requires attention."

Jolibois said people in the northwest are missing out economically.

"We want the same opportunities as our friends and family when living elsewhere. We want opportunities to find employment. We need the proper training. We also need to get the educational programs."

Jolibois is a member of Clearwater River Dene Nation and five-term mayor of La Loche.

"The Sask. Party has neglected northern Saskatchewan for as long as they've been around. They have not done the work to make sure that we build up economic opportunities for northerners," said NDP Leader Ryan Meili.

Meili also questioned the timing of two announcements made recently by Premier Scott Moe.

Last week, Moe was in the northwest and announced a new school project in La Loche. On Monday, the government promised to complete nine kilometres of Highway 956 to the Saskatchewan-Alberta border. Moe sent a letter to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney asking for cooperation to build the highway which would link Fort MacMurray to La Loche.

"There's simply no question that these announcements were intended to try to shift the outcome of this byelection," Meili said.

Sask. Party candidate says northern voice needed in government

Jim Lemaigre said northern leaders reached out to him and encouraged him to run for the Saskatchewan Party.

Lemaigre is a member of the Clearwater River Dene Nation and grew up in La Loche.

He spent 14 years as an RCMP officer before moving on to work for the provincial government as the First Nations and Indigenous policing and programs manager.

"We have an opportunity to have a voice within the sitting government."

Lemaigre said he believes the Sask. Party has gained considerable ground since 2020.

Belanger had been re-elected consistently, receiving 60 per cent of the vote or more. The 2020 election was the closest the Sask. Party has come to taking the seat, losing by 618 votes.

"There is a shift in thought because we know who is in government. The leaders I speak to, the mayors and councils, and they deal directly with government and they understand and recognize the benefit of having an MLA in the sitting government."

When asked what the top issue is in the region, Lemaigre said road conditions keep coming up in discussions with local leaders. He said people want to see more economic opportunities for the region.

He said the recent announcement regarding the location of the new school in La Loche and the completion of the Highway 956 road project are evidence of the government's investment and commitment to northwest Saskatchewan.

Chief electoral officer encourages mail-in voting

The byelection will be the first since 2018 in Saskatchewan.

Nominations close on Jan. 29. The mail-in voting application deadline is Feb. 2. Advanced voting will be held from Feb. 9 to 13.

Saskatchewan's chief electoral officer Michael Boda is encouraging people to sign up for a mail-in ballot.

"No one knows if or when they will be affected by COVID-19, or even if wintry weather will make it difficult to reach their voting location. Voting by mail is a good option and I hope all voters consider it," Boda said.

There are currently 9,293 registered voters in Athabasca.