Wanted: Sask. bomb shelters for archaeologist to study

An archaeologist at the University of Saskatchewan has completed research on prairie fallout shelters built during the Cold War.

The City of Regina had an appetite for such shelters, as Julie Mushynsky found 22 in the city, 11 of which she has seen in person, over the course of her research. So far there are 29 total shelters in Saskatchewan that she is aware of.

"There was a number of things people were fearful of in Regina and one was the proximity to Minot," Mushynsky said of the American city, which housed missiles and aircraft.

The threat of nuclear holocaust stemming from U.S.-Soviet tensions caught the eye of the Canadian government. Dozens of so-called Diefenbunkers were constructed across the country by then-Prime Minister John Diefenbaker to protect federal employees.

Julie Mushynsky studies bomb shelters in Regina and has now published a paper on her findings. 8:52

Mushynsky's research found multiple types of bomb shelters built in various locations.

Some shelters could be accessed from a hatch in a garage, while others were built under porches, likely incentivized by the federal government, she said.

"They sort of knew that they couldn't build shelters for the public so they initiated this campaign that said 'All of you better start building your own shelters' and they gave people public incentives to do so," she told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Monday.

Mushynsky said she hopes to expand her research to find more shelters in Regina and possibly expand it to other parts of the province.