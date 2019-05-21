Nostalgia and a tale to be heard at Sask. antique shop

If you're ever driving down Highway 11 between Saskatoon and Regina, there's a little prairie gem about six kilometres outside of Davidson. Just turn toward the Co-op and then take an immediate right turn.

You'll soon see a big barn that houses Erin Kinder's business, Kinder Surprises Antiques (no relation to the eggs) where each piece has a story and a history.

"The other day I picked up a lovely china cabinet that the woman [selling it] told me it originally came from Odessa, Russia, was made by her grandfather when he settled in Manitoba with the Mennonites, then it came to Imperial," Kinder told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

"It's just all these cool stories that people tell. Times change for people. People downsize, and so they want to pass these items on to other people and they love when they can share the stories of them."

Kinder said she initially found antiques in auctions, but as time went on people began reaching out to her about family antiques that no longer had a home.

"I get so many calls for people still wanting to me to come visit there their farms, you know if Grandma is moving to town and the kids have got all everything they're interested in already — they want the rest to go to where someone's going to love it."

People can see antique glassware, tables and art. They can buy something, if they wish.

"There's just so much nostalgia. I love listening to people when they wander through the barn," she said.

