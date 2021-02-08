Sask. to announce vaccination plan details Tuesday

Saskatchewan residents will receive more details about the province's COVID-19 vaccination plan on Tuesday.

On Monday, Premier Scott Moe made the announcement at the Municipalities of Saskatchewan convention, which was held virtually this year.

Moe said the plan will be released by Saskatchewan Health Authority officials and Minister of Health Paul Merriman.

Moe said the plan would be based around age with "allowances for some groups to be prioritized."

He said age was the "largest factor" in poor outcomes when it comes to contracting COVID-19.

On Dec. 9, the government unveiled the initial vaccine delivery plan, which included details on Phase 1.

It started with a pilot project of targeted health care workers and has expanded to long-term care residents and people over the age of 70 in various communities.

The government expected to receive 202,052 doses of vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.

So far, the provincial allotment is short of that pace, having administered 42,987 doses of vaccine as of Sunday.

On Monday, Moe thanked health care workers and officials for their "incredible effort" working all hours to deliver and administer as many shots as possible.

He said the issue is one of supply.

"I would love to tell you we have a swift and reliable stream of vaccines flowing into Saskatchewan each and every week — that just simply hasn't been the case."

Moe said at the outset, the federal government assured provinces it would procure vaccines in a "timely fashion."

"This was the agreement and this is where things are a little bit shaky," he said.

"Even with Pfizer's production issues, it's clear that the federal government has over promised and under delivered when it comes to supplying the vaccine in a timely fashion."

Last month, Pfizer did not send any vaccine shipments to Canada, which resulted in a major slowdown of vaccinations.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech is one of two vaccines approved by Health Canada for use. The other is the Moderna vaccine and three other developers have applied for approval.

Moe said on a per capita basis, Canada is trailing other countries around the world.

"I take no personal pleasure in saying this. I don't want to be critical of the federal government on this topic. I want them to succeed in their procurement of vaccines," Moe said.

Moe 'hopeful' Phase 2 is not delayed

The province's second phase of vaccinations, which includes wide-scale vaccination clinics around the province, is slated to started in April.

Moe said he is "hopeful" the start date is not pushed back.

He said from the start, the April date was "tentative" and relied on vaccine supply.

Moe said details of Phase 2 will be explained Tuesday.

"We are a ways away from entering into Phase 2 or a mass vaccination effort," he said.

The federal government promised 6 million doses in the first quarter of 2021; so far 1.2 million doses have been delivered, which means the federal government needs to deliver 4.8 million doses of vaccine in the next seven weeks to meet that goal.

"If those six million doses are delivered, Saskatchewan will still be short of completing its Phase 1 vaccinations," Moe said.

Phase 1 of Saskatchewan's vaccination program covers health care workers, long-term care residents and people over the age of 70 — about 190,000 in total or 380,000 doses.

Of the 42,987 vaccines delivered so far, 8,381 people have received the full two doses or 0.71 per cent of the population as of Monday.

The pace and supply of vaccinations is slowly increasing. As of Friday, 0.56 per cent of the Saskatchewan population was fully vaccinated.

The provincial government expects to receive 23,400 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the first two weeks of March.

In order to complete Phase 1 the province needs 337,013 more doses. If the province were to administer 2,000 shots per day, it would take 168 days or until July 26 to complete Phase 1.

Of the provinces, only P.E.I. has administered more vaccines per capita than Saskatchewan.

Only P.E.I. and Manitoba have fully vaccinated a higher percentage of the population than Saskatchewan.

"All I can say is as soon as we receive [vaccines] we can make them available to people," Moe said.

Moe said he is "optimistic" shipments from the federal government will "pick up in the near future."

He said the "finish line" for Canada is "wide-scale" vaccination.

"No matter how severe lockdowns and public health measures are, they are not going to end this pandemic. They are simply a stop gap measure to help us get to the finish line," Moe said.

Opposition shares concerns with health minister

On Monday, Opposition health critic Vicki Mowat sent a letter to Health Minister Paul Merriman sharing concerns she said she has heard from the public regarding the vaccine delivery plan.

Mowat said it would be "not only reasonable but imperative" that the announcement include:

Improved communication to elderly and vulnerable communities.

Clear demographic breakdowns and timelines of vaccine delivery.

A "robust" vaccination advocacy program.

Data that confirms the role of pharmacies.

Clarity on timing of those awaiting a second shot.

(CBC News Graphics)

