Sask. government moving to allow municipalities to permit drinking in public spaces

The Saskatchewan government introduced amendments to liquor laws on Monday, including one that clears the way for municipalities to allow alcohol consumption in public spaces.

On Monday, Minister for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Lori Carr introduced amendments to the Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997.

"Reducing red tape in Saskatchewan's liquor laws increases flexibility for the public and creates new opportunities for communities and business while remaining committed to ensuring the socially responsible sale and service of beverage alcohol," Carr said in a news release.

The government can pass the amendments in the spring.

On Monday after question period, Carr said the government had consulted with municipalities, SARM and SUMA before reintroducing the amendment.

"This is something that is going to be new for the province of Saskatchewan. Municipalities are going to decide if they want to permit a park for that. I'd imagine the municipalities would have their law enforcement put a special eye on that to see how it is going to turn out. They always have the opportunity to revoke that if it's not working."

Carr said provincial parks could also make rule changes, once the bill has been passed.

She said the government did not have a conversation about including cannabis consumption in the amendment.

Carr said that conversation would happen "down the road if it does take place."

Opposition supportive of municipalities making choice

The government tried to make a similar amendment in spring 2021, but it needed the support of the Opposition to be fast-tracked through. In May, the government said it hoped the amendment would be approved in time for summer, but the Opposition said it was rushed and lacked proper consultation.

The Opposition said the government left no room for debate or examination by introducing the bill with three days left in the spring sitting.

On Monday, Opposition critic for SLGA Nathaniel Teed said his caucus was supportive of the amendment.

"We support giving municipalities the option to opt in or opt out of the opportunity to drink in parks or public spaces."

Teed said the stakeholders the NDP spoke with this summer were "interested in looking at the bill."

He said some communities had concerns are therefore may not want to opt in.

Teed said the Opposition would have comments on the bill and questions in committee.

Saskatoon city council voted in December 2021 to ask the province to amend the public drinking law.

Other Canadian cities have discussed or piloted programs allowing for drinking in public parks.

Harbour Green Park in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood allows the consumption of alcohol as part of a pilot project in 2022. (Chad Pawson/CBC News)

The government's amendments included other changes: