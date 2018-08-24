Sask. govt. wants to allow municipalities, parks to permit alcohol in outdoor spaces

The Saskatchewan government is hoping to pass amendments that will allow municipalities the ability to permit alcohol consumption in outdoor public spaces, but the Opposition says it will not support the change in time for summer.

On Tuesday, the government will look for support from the Opposition to have the bill pass through all stages. The government does not require Opposition support to get the bill passed, but does to get it passed this week.

"Through these amendments, municipalities have the option to allow the consumption of alcohol in their parks, ensuring that residents are able to enjoy their parks in a safe and responsible way," Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) Jim Reiter said in a news release.

Reiter said discussions began last year and called the amendment "minor."

He said the government was hoping to have the amendments passed in time for cities to be able to allow for alcohol consumption in place for the summer if they so choose.

Saskatoon city council voted to ask the province to amend the public drinking law in December.

Reiter said the law would be an opt-in as to whether they want to apply to SLGA but do not need to do anything.

He said rules around drinking in provincial parks will be "status quo."

Reiter said those without green spaces did not have to option to enjoy a drink outdoors through the pandemic.

The amendments do not affect private events like weddings, which will still require an SLGA permit.

Other Canadian cities have discussed or had pilot programs allowing alcohol consumption in parks.

Opposition says debate needs to happen before bill passes

On Monday, Opposition Justice critic Nicole Sarauer signalled her caucus would not allow the bill to pass unanimously Tuesday.

Sarauer said the Opposition "kicked the tires" on asking for the amendments in 2021 and heard "some fairly strong feedback" from people for and against and would like the issue debated.

"The government is the government, they can pass whatever legislation they want. If they really saw this as a priority for this summer, if they really wanted this as an option to municipalities they should have introduced this weeks ago rather than the last three days we have to debate this legislation."

Sarauer said the Opposition is not against the amendment itself, but disagrees with the route the government has taken.

"We're not in favour of consent without consultation," Sarauer said.

She said the Opposition wants to "reach out" to other jurisdictions that have implemented a policy to see what has worked and what has not.

Sarauer said the government should also make more of an effort to deal with addictions support in the province.

Last week, Toronto city council deferred a decision on public consumption in parks to 2023.

Calgary has expanded its program , which allows drinking in six parks. Drinking is allowed between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. in the selected parks, but only at neighbourhood picnic tables and large picnic sites. The sites can be booked in two-hour increments and must be away from playground areas.