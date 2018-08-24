Sask. govt. to allow municipalities, parks to permit alcohol in outdoor spaces
Private events like weddings still require liquor permit
The Saskatchewan government has passed amendments that will allow municipalities or park authorities the ability to permit alcohol consumption in outdoor public spaces.
"Through these amendments, municipalities have the option to allow the consumption of alcohol in their parks, ensuring that residents are able to enjoy their parks in a safe and responsible way," Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) Jim Reiter said in a news release.
The amendments do not affect private events like weddings, which will still require an SLGA permit.
Other Canadian cities have discussed or had pilot programs allowing alcohol consumption in parks.
Last week, Toronto city council deferred a decision on public consumption in parks to 2023.
Calgary has expanded its program, which allows drinking in six parks. Drinking is allowed between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. in the selected parks, but only at neighbourhood picnic tables and large picnic sites. The sites can be booked in two-hour increments and must be away from playground areas.
Edmonton expanded its program beginning this month allowing adults to have alcoholic beverages at 124 designated picnic sites across 18 parks.
with files from CBC News
