Sask., Alberta police's joint investigation leads to arrest, child pornography charges

A joint investigation between Saskatchewan and Alberta police's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) units has led to the arrest of a Red Deer man.



According to police, Jeremie Raphael Roy, 33, was arrested on Jan. 21, after allegedly "grooming and luring" a young Regina girl on social media since October 2019.



Roy is now charged with making sexually explicit material available to a child, invitation to sexual touching and child luring, among other child pornography offences.



"The internet knows no borders, however, ICE units from around the world routinely collaborate to help protect children and hold predators accountable," said Sergeant Randy Poon of Alberta's ALERT ICE in a news release Tuesday.



The investigation continues, police said, "pending the forensic examination of computers and electronic devices seized from the suspect's home."

Anyone who has information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence, is asked to contact their local police or submit a tip at cybertip.ca.