Air quality reaches 'very high risk' throughout southern Saskatchewan

Parts of Saskatchewan — including Regina and Saskatoon — are experiencing poor air quality as a dense plume of wildfire smoke hangs over the southern portion of the province.

The situation is expected to last through Friday, according to an air quality statement issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Parts of the province's southwest could see the smoke hang around for much of the weekend.

As of 10:30 a.m. CST, Estevan, Regina, Saskatoon and Swift Current were reporting conditions that rated as "10+" or "very high risk" on ECCC's air quality health index.

That's the highest level on the index, according to Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC.

Hassell said the flow of smoke means that southwestern areas of the province all the way to the Manitoba border are seeing the smoke from forest fires in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

"It's not going to abate anytime soon," said Hassell.

The smoke-filled air means the general population should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if they begin to experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

People who are part of an at risk population — including seniors, pregnant people, infants and young children, people who work outdoors, people involved in strenuous outdoor exercise and people with existing illness or chronic health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, mental illness and lung or heart conditions — should avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Hasell said people should stay indoors if they're not feeling well, as wildfire smoke can be harmful even at low concentrations.

She said a mask that does not allow air to pass through openings between the mask and face can help reduce exposure to the fine particles in smoke that generally pose the greatest risk to health.

"Mostly you want to reduce your exposure," she said. "The N95 masks, that of course have become quite popular and required during COVID, were originally designed to deal with smoke, so you can certainly use those."

Hassell also warned about the potential effects of exposure to wildfire smoke on mental health.

She urged people to check on loved ones to ensure they're alright.

"We have evolved to notice smoke and do something about it. So smelling smoke, even if it's not at a high concentration, can be quite stressful and might exacerbate the situation," Hassell said.