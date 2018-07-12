Weekly crop report released by Saskatchewan Agriculture

A stormy start to the week in parts of southern Saskatchewan have left crops severely damaged, according to the latest crop report.

The Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation had received 180 pre-harvest claims but that number is expected to rise once farmers are actually ready to harvest.

"No doubt there's going to be some damage to some crops but it's too early at this time," said Shawn Jaques, president of SCIC.

"Producers are still taking a look, assessing the damage and determining what is their best option for that crop."

Other than that, Saskatchewan Agriculture says crops are advancing well across the province in its latest weekly crop report for the week of July 3-9.

About 80 per cent of cereals, including fall and spring, are at their normal development. Same with oilseeds and pulse crops.

Fifty-nine per cent of the province's topsoil moisture is adequate, while 32 per cent is short.

There was more than 50 millimetres of rain during the week in three areas: Nipawin, Harris and Rhein. Rhein saw 72 millimetres of rain during that time, while Nipawin got 64 mm and Harris 52 mm.