Sask. real estate developer critical of provincial government's commitment to affordable housing

The head of a Regina real estate development company says the Saskatchewan government is not doing enough to support affordable housing in the province, specifically for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Jennifer Denouden, president and CEO of Avana Developments, was at the Saskatchewan legislature on Monday to share her concerns about how the province is funding these projects.

On Friday, her company secured $30.8 million from the federal government through the national housing strategy. The city of Regina pledged $1.9 million.

Avana has started construction of a 116 unit apartment complex in Regina. Of the 116 units, 39 will be dedicated to women and children fleeing domestic violence.

"Saskatchewan has the highest per-capita rate of interpersonal violence in the country, and it's a space that we really needed to step up because, quite frankly, our provincial government has not," Denouden said.

The Avana foundation, the non-profit arm of Avana, will own and operate the building which is slated to be completed in 2023.

"I personally have witnessed interpersonal violence as a child, so it's always been pretty near and dear to my heart," Denouden said.

The company has 600 rental units built or under construction in Regina with 80 per cent designated as affordable.

"We started researching within our own city and found the YWCA alone turns away over 3,000 women and children on an annual basis, we knew we just couldn't sit by and watch it continue," Denounden said.

"This past year alone, we've committed $1.2 million in operating funding to Sofia House. We've also committed a $2 million contribution to the YWCA, from our private resources, from our family's private resources."

She said when the company started efforts in affordable housing and supporting women's shelters it had hoped to prove to the provincial government its commitment and would earn some support.

But after many meetings with various ministers, Denouden said the province has made no such commitments.

"We were able to get to where we are without provincial support, I would hope that the next developer that comes behind us, that wants to make an impact in this community and wants to develop affordable housing. Maybe the provincial government will listen."

"I noticed they're very proud of the work they've done in this space and what they have accomplished since 2007. We have built the same amount of units in the last three years. So I'd be ashamed if I were them rather than proud of the work that they've done," Denouden said.

She said she felt the need to speak about her frustration to spark policy changes.

"As a young female that has dealt with a lot of sexism and issues that are not getting better. We'd like to see that change. If it takes me using my voice, that's what I'm willing to do."

Jennifer Denouden, CEO of Avana, expressed her frustrations at the legislature on Monday about how the province funds housing for women and children fleeing violence. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

Denouden said the climate in Alberta is friendlier to her company's goals and so it has decided to move its expansion there and other jurisdictions outside of Saskatchewan.

"We're leaving almost $90 million a year and we're taking out of Saskatchewan to invest into Alberta, which is a much kinder, easier place for us with our demographic to do business in the kind of work that we do."

Denouden said the Alberta government does a better job than Saskatchewan at supporting affordable housing and second-stage shelters.

"They fund operating expenses for the shelters because women and children that have dealt with the trauma they do in these situations, they don't only need the housing, they need the programming and the supports. And the government of Alberta funds the supports."

Second-stage shelters are secure, subsidized apartments where women and children can typically stay for six months to two years.

The shelters are high-security facilities, with social workers present to provide counselling for complex issues like trauma, addiction and poverty, and support for the women to become independent.

Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are the only two provinces that do not provide operational funding for second-stage shelters.

The opposition raised the lack of funding for second-stage shelters in the assembly on Monday.

"There is no good excuse for not funding the operational cost of second-stage shelters in the province, with some of the highest rates of gender-based violence where we know we're turning thousands of women and children away from shelters," said opposition social services critic Meara Conway.

Minister defends government decisions

Minister of Social Services Lori Carr defended the government's funding decisions following question period on Monday.

"What I see is we have so many good projects that need funding and we just can't fund them all," Carr said.

Carr said the government has an "across ministry" response to affordable housing and spaces for women and children fleeing violence.

She said the government has spaces for women fleeing a violent situation.

"We have about a 15 per cent vacancy rate now across the province. Within the city of Regina today, we would have 317 units available for someone fleeing domestic violence," Carr said.

Conway questioned whether the housing available is appropriate or sufficient.

"There are units that are sitting empty, and yet we have wait lists, many of them are in disrepair. Many of them are inaccessible. Many of them aren't appropriate for the folks that are looking for housing," Conway said.

Avana President and CEO Jennifer Denouden, second from right, at a funding announcement with Ahmed Hussen, Federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, on March 10 in Regina. (Cory Herperger/CBC)

Carr said people will have to wait for the budget to be released on March 23 to see what her ministry is putting toward affordable housing or second-stage shelters.

She said she was pleased Avana is building new housing.

"I would congratulate (Denouden) on securing that funding with the federal government, I think it's fantastic that she has these new units coming on board. It adds to the supply and downstream it will help the individual and that's what we're working on."

"We have so many good projects to choose from. Unfortunately, her project just didn't get picked," Carr said.