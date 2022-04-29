Sask. advocate for children and youth to investigate registered independent schools

Saskatchewan's advocate for children and youth is launching a full investigation into the services and oversight of registered independent schools in the wake of abuse allegations from former students of a Saskatoon Christian school.

"The magnitude of the allegations of abuse and the number of concerns raised in both the public forum and identified in my office's review of the information gathered over the past few weeks has informed my decision to conduct a full independent investigation," Children's Advocate Lisa Broda said in a news release Tuesday.

More than 30 former students of Christian Centre Academy (now Legacy Christian Academy) in Saskatoon allege years of physical abuse, solitary confinement, exorcisms, and forced political campaigning by staff and leadership of the school and the adjacent church. None of these allegations have been proven in court.

Broda released a statement on Aug. 19 calling the allegations "very troubling" and indicated she would review the issue.

"I admire the strength and courage of those who have brought these matters forward in advocating for themselves and also for the children and youth currently served by the education system," said Broda.

Earlier this month, a group of former students launched a $25-million class action lawsuit.

Following news of the lawsuit, the Ministry of Education increased oversight of three schools including, Legacy Christian Academy. The schools all had one or more staff members named in the lawsuit.

Last week one of those schools, Saskatoon's Grace Christian School, was stripped of its provincial certification. Its director worked at Christian Centre Academy during the span of the alleged abuse and is one of the people named in the lawsuit.

Broda reviewed all of the information received by the Ministry of Education and decided to investigate.

"The matters pertaining to registered independent schools have been a paramount concern since our office became aware of the allegations of abuse in early August. My legislative mandate is to ensure all services to children are in accordance with the legislation, regulations and policies through which they are provided — and that those documents and services respect, protect and fulfil the rights of children," Broda said.

Earlier this month, former students met with the media outside Broda's Saskatoon office and called for an investigation.

Under the Advocate for Children and Youth Act, the advocate can make recommendations to the government and its agencies "to strengthen service delivery" to students in registered independent schools.

The advocate does not have the authority to investigate criminal matters.

"It is critical that young people are being educated in environments that respect their inherent dignity and their full range of human rights," Broda said.

"Although there are several processes currently underway examining the issues raised by these allegations from various perspectives, an independent, child-rights lens is required to ensure the education system in Saskatchewan — in all its forms — is operating with the best interests of the child at its centre."