Sask. group plans billboards to counter anti-abortion messages lining province's highways

Megan Johnston is on a mission to put up pro-abortion rights billboards in Saskatchewan. She said the movement to end the stigma and normalize abortion is quickly gaining traction in the province.

"The majority, large majority, of our province is of the belief that abortion is health care and we're done being quiet," said Johnston, who is a registered psychiatric nurse living in Moosomin, Sask.

Johnston was inspired during a long-weekend trip where she spent nine hours on Saskatchewan roads. The province is known for its classic views of canola fields and grain elevators, but another common sight is the many anti-abortion billboards along highways.

She was angered by the messages shaming people who have had or will have abortions, and expressed those feelings to her friends.

"They seem to have such a presence and such a loud voice in our province, and I just said 'why can't we put up pro-abortion billboards?'"

She said her friends responded with "Why not?"

Johnston mulled over the idea and sought advice from her grandmother, a retired registered nurse. She pitched the idea of establishing a non-profit organization to pay for pro-abortion rights billboards to her grandma.

"She was silent for a second, and then she was like, 'well, it's about damn time someone did that.'"

Attempts to remove anti-abortion signs unsuccessful

Damara Wojcichowsky was having similar thoughts in Cudworth, Sask.

She was bothered by a billboard put up just before the "Welcome to Cudworth" sign that read "life is sacred from conception to natural death."

She said other community members were also bothered, but afraid to speak up.

"It's a small town, so nobody wants to say anything, to start any drama," said Wojcichowsky, who works at a nursing home, and previously worked in Saskatoon in mental health and addictions.

"It sort of seems to be a touchy subject, but it bothered me enough that I didn't really want to keep quiet."

She contacted the R.M. and the town, but was told nothing could be done because it's "not technically a discriminatory sign."

She then learned the local Knights of Columbus chapter (a Catholic men's group) funded the billboard. She contacted them with her concerns, but was dismissed, she said.

The Knights of Columbus website says the organization encourages people to engage in anti-abortion advocacy.

Wojcichowsky felt like she had hit a wall until she discovered Johnston's social media account, which helped her feel less alone — and also excited about what could be possible.

"I just thought, oh my God, I'm not the only one who's seeing these everywhere," she said. "That was sort of my next idea: if they can put up that sign, then why don't I put up a sign?"

Wojcichowsky said the anti-abortion billboards are harmful. She said people seem to forget abortions aren't just important for unwanted pregnancies, but also for people facing unanticipated complications during pregnancy.

"There are so many babies that are wanted, they're wanted so badly, and they are either sick or dying in the womb," she said. "[People] have to make this horrible choice to end their child's suffering."

Wojcichowsky also volunteers as a photographer for the Empty Arms organization — which helps people grieving the loss of a child before, during or after birth — and has worked with people who have had no choice but to get an abortion.

She's relieved that the pro-abortion rights billboards movement is growing, especially as anti-abortion movements gain traction south of the border.

Damara Wojcichowsky firmly believes that abortion is health care. She's troubled by the anti-abortion messages on display throughout Saskatchewan. (AGE Photography)

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade opinion that had secured constitutional protections for abortion in the country for nearly 50 years. The decision made Wojcichowsky feel sick.

"I have a daughter...for somebody to tell her or to tell me what I can and can't do with my body — it's actually just terrifying and you feel very powerless."

Johnston has applied for non-profit status for Abortion is Healthcare Signs Inc. and started an online fundraiser on Aug. 2, 2022, to fund the billboards.

She's also hoping to sell pro-abortion rights stickers, postcards and lawn signs.

As interest picks up, she said people are wanting to get involved and asking what they can do to help.

Wojcichowsky said it's encouraging to see people empowered to amplify pro-abortion rights messages in Saskatchewan.

"We don't want to just roll over and let anything happen. We're angry and we want to be loud."