SARM resolution asks RCMP for more consultation ahead of proposed rural deployment changes

Tuesday is resolution day at the annual Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) convention.

One of the resolutions is calling for more consultation before the RCMP make any move toward a new "super-hub policing model."

Last year a public memo from RCMP said the "new deployment model" would provide "better police service through flexible and scalable staffing plans."

The memo did not lay out specifics of what a "super-hub" model would entail.

At least six rural municipalities put forward the motion at SARM. Those municipalities said they would continue to work with RCMP on their "community-centred" model and that a "super-hub" model could impact public safety.

Mark Huges, Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Miry Creek, said those putting the motion forward would like to be consulted before any change is made.

"We're not exactly sure what the RCMP are proposing yet," Hughes said.

Lori Carr, minister of government relations, was among the dignitaries who addressed the crowd gathered for the annual SARM convention in Regina. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Hughes said for his RM, the biggest concerns are call-out times and potential detachment closures.

He estimated that right now, it takes RCMP about an hour to respond to a call in his RM, located roughly 100 kilometres northwest of Swift Current.

He said if the super-hub model is adapted, it could take an officer about three hours to respond to the same call.

Another concern would be losing existing officers to different postings in bigger cities, Hughes said, which would also impact response times.

"This is a big deal in southwest Saskatchewan," Hughes said. "The response time is already extended to the point where it's almost dangerous. We're hoping that the RCMP will decide that they can consult with us."

Lindsay Nobbs, deputy reeve of the RM of Miry Creek, said RCMP haven't provided much information beyond town hall events that were hosted in a variety of communities earlier this year.

Nobbs said the RCMP's final decision would come following a report on the strategy from Myers Norris and Penny.