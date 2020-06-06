SARCAN reveals new guidelines ahead of reopening later this month

In just nine days, those bags and bags of pop cans and bottles taking up space in your home can be taken to SARCAN — but things are going to look a bit different in the recycling facilities.

SARCAN closed on March 21, following a declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic and subsequent public health orders created to reduce the spread of the virus. Last month it was announced that SARCAN would reopen in mid-June.

Employees will act as "recycling guides" to inform customers of the safety measures that are in place. Visitors can expect to see strict physical distancing measures in place.

The release said because a limit will be placed on the number of customers allowed in facilities, people should expect longer wait times at facilities.

"Customers who are looking to avoid lineups during the busy summer months are encouraged to use drop and go to skip the line and have the lowest contact rate and quickest visit to SARCAN possible," the news release said.



"Visit during less busy times, such as morning and mid-week; or donate your containers to a fundraiser or bottle drive in your community."

Facilities will be cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, and physical barriers will be in place to separate customers from SARCAN employees, who will be wearing additional personal protective equipment.

SARCAN's website said the paint reuse program and wine bottle sales will be eliminated to reduce contact points between customers and employees.