Advocates happy some persons with intellectual disabilities prioritized in vaccine plan

Saskatchewan's vaccine distribution plan now includes some persons with disabilities in Phase 2 and that's welcome news for advocates.

"I think knowing that there is a light at the end of that tunnel," SARC executive director Amy McNeil said of the province's vaccine rollout announcement on Feb. 9, which is what SARC has been advocating for since December. "It will provide some comfort and it's something to look forward to."

McNeil said the news was very welcome, and that the quicker people with intellectual disabilities are vaccinated, the quicker they can return to a somewhat normal state.

"Have them be able to see their loved ones and do the things that perhaps they are really missing out on and not understanding why they haven't been able to do," McNeil said.

The advocacy organization has over 100 member organizations throughout the province that serve about 6,000 people with disabilities. SARC offers services, support and advocacy.

The pandemic has been difficult for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities because they can face unique challenges, McNeil said. People may not understand why the restrictions are put into place, why they cannot see their families and staff have been working to help around the clock, she said.

McNeil said the sector hasn't been immune to the effects of COVID-19. She said while group homes haven't been hit to the same level as seniors care homes, there have been outbreaks.

"It was just heartbreaking to hear of some recent deaths and the outbreaks that have happened … words can't even describe the thoughts and the feelings that all of us have had," McNeil said.

She said SARC has been there offering support but also pushes as an advocate and working with the government to ensure some people with disabilities weren't lost in the shuffle.

Group homes being included was also welcome, McNeil said because of the circumstances of people living in close quarters. She said some disabilities increase their risk of being vulnerable to COVID-19.

"Not all disabilities increase their vulnerability, but a wide, wide range really increase their risk of death or severe complications, upwards of eight to 10 per cent higher than the general population if they were to contract the virus," she said.

She said the announcement doesn't mean the end of their work on the vaccine rollout. She said many questions remain, such as if vaccine clinics will come to group homes or how people with mobility problems will be vaccinated.

The Sask. government is administering both the Moderna vaccine and Pfizer vaccine. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The province says that once Phase 2 is underway, vaccinations will be available through mass immunization clinics, walk-in and drive-thru clinics, public health clinics and community-based options such as pharmacies.

"There will be hundreds of locations in Saskatchewan to get vaccinated ... We are taking an all hands on deck approach that will allow us to do thousands of shots a day," Health Minister Paul Merriman said at a press conference in Regina on Tuesday.