Woman charged after meet-up turns into kidnapping incident in Regina

A 30-year-old woman, who was recently the subject of two Canada-wide warrants, is facing new charges after a kidnapping incident earlier this month in Regina.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), it began on the afternoon of Oct. 9 when a 34-year-old man agreed through a chat on a messaging service to meet up.

"Things went awry when the male found himself in an unfamiliar house, with a group of unknown people. It's alleged the victim was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed before being made to take unknown substances believed to be drugs," RPS said in a news release Wednesday.

The man was eventually returned to his home by the suspects, but his car, electronics and other personal items were stolen, police added.

After the victim reported the incident to RPS, officers were able to identify one of the suspects: Sarah Dawn Louisa Wilm.

On Sunday, police located her around the 1400 block of Argyle Street, where she was arrested without incident.

Wilm is now charged with kidnapping and administering drugs, along with extortion, robbery and assault with a pellet gun.

She made her first court appearance on these offences on Monday.

Accused also the subject of Canada-wide warrants

Earlier this month, Wilm was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant following a Calgary break-in this summer in which residents were threatened with a knife

In some of the images released by police, she was captured concealing a large knife behind her.

The warrant was issued after Sarah Dawn Wilm, 30, was allegedly identified on CCTV footage after the incident occurred at a Calgary home on Aug. 8, police said Thursday. (Calgary Police Service)

At the time, police said Wilm was also wanted on a separate Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, after breaching release conditions for unrelated charges in Saskatchewan.

In 2015, Wilm also pled guilty to manslaughter charges with her mother, after a man's body — later identified as Ray Allen Yacevich — was found in a burned-out Regina home the year before.