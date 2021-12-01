Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after suspicious death in Sandy Bay, Sask.

RCMP say a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the suspicious death of another man in Sandy Bay, Sask.

In a release, police said Sandy Bay RCMP responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. CST Monday to a report of a seriously injured man who had been brought to the local health clinic.

The man died shortly after, RCMP said. He has since been identified as Nickison Bear.

Police said a man was arrested without incident that same day in relation to this investigation.

Nicholas David Paul Bear of Sandy Bay appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court by phone Wednesday morning. He is charged with second-degree murder.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the death with help from the Sandy Bay detachment, several sections of the RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Sandy Bay is about 475 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.