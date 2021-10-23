Arrest made after months-long investigation into northern Sask. homicide
RCMP have charged 24-year-old Lenny Sinclair of Sandy Bay, Sask., with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of another Sandy Bay man, 54-year-old Jacob Sewap.
24-year-old Sandy Bay man charged with 2nd-degree murder in December 2020 killing of Jacob Sewap
More than nine months after the killing of a northern Saskatchewan man, RCMP have made an arrest.
Sandy Bay man Jacob Sewap, 54, was found injured in a home in the community last December.
In a news release, RCMP said they had been called there over a report of an assault.
Sewap died from his injuries in early January, police said.
This past Thursday, RCMP arrested 24-year-old Lenny Sinclair in Pelican Narrows, Sask.
The Sandy Bay resident has been charged with second-degree murder, RCMP said in a Friday news release.
Sinclair is due to make a court appearance on the charge Monday morning in Prince Albert.
Sandy Bay is located about 475 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.