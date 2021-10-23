Arrest made after months-long investigation into northern Sask. homicide

More than nine months after the killing of a northern Saskatchewan man, RCMP have made an arrest.

Sandy Bay man Jacob Sewap, 54, was found injured in a home in the community last December.

In a news release, RCMP said they had been called there over a report of an assault.

Sewap died from his injuries in early January, police said.

This past Thursday, RCMP arrested 24-year-old Lenny Sinclair in Pelican Narrows, Sask.

The Sandy Bay resident has been charged with second-degree murder, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

Sinclair is due to make a court appearance on the charge Monday morning in Prince Albert.

Sandy Bay is located about 475 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.