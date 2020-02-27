2nd-degree murder charge laid in Sandy Bay homicide

Sandy Bay RCMP say a second-degree murder charge has been laid in connection with the death of a man on Tuesday.

First responders from the community were called to a home just before 10 p.m. CST to provide care to an unresponsive man.

The man was discovered to be "seriously injured" and was taken to the local health care centre, according to an RCMP news release Thursday.

Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and 33-year-old Darnell Bear from Sandy Bay, Sask., was pronounced dead. His family has been notified of his death.

Bear's injuries were suspicious in nature, RCMP said. The Major Crime Unit took over the investigation with assistance from forensic identification services.

Thomas Johnny Bernard Ross, 31, also of Sandy Bay, was arrested and charged. He appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

The village of Sandy Bay is about 475 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.