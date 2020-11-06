Regina's executive committee will discuss starting an efficiency review program at its Wednesday meeting.

"With the election of a new mayor and council, there is an opportunity to explore efficiencies," city administration said in a report. "The primary purpose of the efficiency review program is to find ways to 'do more or better with the same.'"

Administration said the city is committed to continuous improvement, and said it tallied cost savings of $20 million over the past four years. However the last efficiency review was done in 2004. As a result, a multi-phased review is recommended by administration, with the first phase anticipated to take until near the end of 2021.

Phase one would task an independent third party consultant to review six to eight city services through the lens of the social, economic and political climate in Regina and the province. This is estimated to cost up to $250,000. It would then inform a comprehensive plan that would be created to guide mid- and long-term decisions.

A review one of the key promises of Mayor Masters campaign

Conducting an efficiency review was a key promise of Mayor Sandra Masters' 2020 campaign.

"As your mayor I will: Conduct an operations efficiency review within the first six months, and am committed to finding 15 [per cent] in savings from increased operational efficiencies," her campaign platform said in Oct. 2020.

On the campaign trail, having an efficiency review done within six months of the election was a key pillar of Sandra Masters' platform. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The report was not public as of Tuesday afternoon, but was listed first on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting.

"This is about being resourceful, as resourceful as possible in a critical time when the city needs to be prudent and strategic during a pandemic. It's definitely not about job cuts or service cuts," Masters said about her plan on Oct. 23, 2020.

Masters said she cannot commit to not cutting jobs, but that she doesn't think job losses will be necessary. She said the report would look at policies, procedures and wasted time that can be streamlined to be more efficient.

"A perfect example is if there's a policy or procedure that requires two or three levels and departments aren't talking to each other," she said on Oct. 23. "So you're getting redundant approval processes. [If] you remove one that should save somebody, any one person an hour during their day."