Regina Folk Festival says it has 'parted ways' with longtime director and CEO Sandra Butel

The president of the Regina Folk Festival says the organization has "parted ways" with longtime festival artistic director and CEO Sandra Butel.

"We will not be discussing personnel matters at this time," said president Melissa Biro in an emailed statement. Biro would not confirm when the festival "parted ways" with Butel or anything further, aside from saying planning for the 2020 festival continues.

Last summer, the festival celebrated its 50th anniversary in Victoria Park. At the time, Butel said "It really feels like a touching tribute to 50 years of volunteers and community...I'm feeling it more right now than I ever have."

CBC News was unable to reach Butel at the time of publication.

Gerry Ruecker, who was secretary on the RFF board of directors, resigned the position recently.

"I have been proud to have served this organization for the past 15 or so years, and I wish it nothing but the best in the future," Ruecker wrote in a public social media post on Feb. 21, 2020.

He declined to comment further. It's not clear if his departure is connected to Butel's.

Biro also declined to comment on Ruecker's departure, saying "he can speak for himself."