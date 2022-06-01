Samwel Uko inquest session takes break after family outburst

A member of Samwel Uko's family erupted in anger and pain Wednesday at the third day of the coroner's inquiry into Uko's death.

Uko, a 20-year-old football player from Abbotsford, B.C., died at Wascana Lake on May 21, 2020, while in Regina visiting an aunt. His family said it was a suicide.

Leading up to his death, Uko had sought medical help twice for mental health issues, and was forcibly removed from the Regina General Hospital. Uko was removed due to a lack of clarity and communication issues in Uko's registration information. His body was found in Wascana Lake about an hour later.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority apologized to Uko's family in July 2020, later admitting in a legal document that it had failed to provide follow-up care, and paid $81,000 in damages to the family.

Wednesday's second witness, Sara Thompson, was the triage nurse on duty during Uko's second visit to the hospital on May 20, 2020.

Thompson testified to the jury that she does not recall actually seeing Uko that day. She said she remembered seeing police officers and that she saw security guards taking someone out of the hospital.

Then the video of the events leading up to and including Uko's forced removal from the Regina General Hospital emergency room was played.

Thompson was visible in the video. She testified she was triaging registered patients, not far from the registration area where Uko was sitting.

Thompson said security told her they couldn't get a name from the young man to register. Because of the flow of patients in the area, Thompson said she told security to take Uko "anywhere but here." She told the jury there were other places to sit outside of the registration area.

Then the video came to the portion where Uko yelled out "Leave me alone! … I have mental issues!"

That's when a family member present at the inquest screamed at Thompson "Did you hear that? My own brother is gone because of you!"

The woman, who identified herself as Uko's sister, called Thompson a "bitch" and a "liar" multiple times. She then left the room and could be heard screaming outside the closed doors.

The coroner adjourned the inquest early for a lunch break.

Uko's uncle Justin Nyee then told media that the family was heading to the bank to withdraw the $81,000 that the SHA had previously given them in damages.

The family announced at a scrum before the inquest began that they would be returning the money.

"It's been a long two years for us, we still remember his funny stories, his honesty, his kindness, we are very grateful we have shared those moments with him," a translator for the family said. "We know so many of his friends feel lucky to have known him."

His family said they gave recommendations to the SHA on how to avoid similar incidents in the future. They said the SHA told them it was going to put new measures in place, but that as of right now none of the promised changes had been made.

"[The] Regina hospital staff, manager, director, the CEO, they all lied to [us]," Uko's family said. "They deceived us."

The famiy said they did not take the money, "as a payment for Samwel's death."

"We don't need it. They deceived us, they lied to us. They are not training their staff, they are all lies. They don't care about people with mental health."