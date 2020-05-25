Security video shows Samwel Uko escorted out of Regina General Hospital

A security video from the Regina General Hospital on May 21 shows Samwel Uko being forcibly removed while shouting for help.

The 20-year-old from Abbotsford, B.C., who was in Regina visiting an aunt, died on May 21 after drowning in Wascana Lake. Prior to his death, Uko sought help at the Regina General Hospital twice while in the throes of a mental health crisis.

Video of Uko being escorted by security was given to his family. Uko's uncle, Justin Nyee, shared the video with CBC News.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) offered a formal apology Thursday for its actions in the hours before Uko's death in May.

"Samwel was a vibrant young man who sought help from us and we failed to provide him the timely assistance he needed," SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said in a prepared statement on Thursday.

"There are no words that can bring Samwel back, but I do want the public to know that we recognize how deeply we failed him."

Uko's family said he died by suicide. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service confirmed his body was found in the lake, but didn't confirm the cause of death and said an investigation is underway.

Uko's uncle Justin Nyee said the family accepted the health authority's apology, but was still reeling from Uko's death.

"We have mixed feelings still going on, because what happened to Samwel, it shouldn't have happened to anyone," Nyee said.

Nyee said the SHA's letter promised to make things better. He said a critical incident review completed by the health authority had produced recommendations to prevent a similar situation.

Friends and teammates are remembering Samwel Uko, 20, for his big smile, kind heart and love of football. (Remembering Samwel Uko/Facebook)

The family also had recommendations for the health authority, Byee said. Cultural sensitivity and diversity, particularly in emergency rooms, was something Nyee said he hoped was addressed.

"If there was someone who looked like Samwel [at the emergency room] who came and talked to him, things might have been different," Nyee said.

The surveillance video wasn't the only one taken on the day of Uko's death. Uko also recorded a snapchat video while in the emergency room asking for help.

Samwel Uko was found dead in Wascana Lake on Thursday. His family says he died after seeking help. Uko posted this video to Snapchat. 0:19

