Public inquest examining details of Samwel Uko's death to begin Monday in Regina

A little more than two years after Samwel Uko died, a highly anticipated public inquest will begin Monday to analyze the details of his death.

Uko, a 20-year-old football player from Abbotsford, B.C., died at Wascana Lake on May 21, 2020, while in Regina visiting an aunt. His family said it was a suicide.

A public inquest in his death will start at 10 a.m. Monday at the Ramada Plaza hotel in Regina, and continue for at least a week, though it might be extended to June 6.

The inquest will investigate when and where Uko died, as well as the medical cause and manner of his death. From there, the coroner's jury can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Robert Kennedy will preside over the inquest and will determine the subsequent start times after Monday.

Saskatchewan's chief coroner can direct an inquest into any death of a person.

The inquest had previously been scheduled to run Sept. 20-24, 2021, but was postponed because of public health and safety concerns and regulations related to COVID-19.

Leading up to his death, Uko had sought medical help twice for mental health issues, and was forcibly removed from the Regina General Hospital. His body was found in Wascana Lake about an hour later.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority apologized to Uko's family in July 2020, later admitting in a legal document that it had failed to provide follow-up care, and paid $81,000 in damages to the family.