Inquest into Samwel Uko's death set for end of May

New dates have been set for a public inquest into Samwel Uko's death in Regina.

The inquest is set to take place from May 30 to June 3,at the Ramada Plaza in Regina, according to a news release from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice and attorney general. Coroner Robert Kennedy will preside.

An extension to June 6 is possible.

The inquest had been scheduled for September last year but postponed until "further notice" because of COVID-19 concerns.

Uko, 20, was found dead in Wascana Lake on May 21, 2020, shortly after seeking help twice at Regina General Hospital while struggling with mental health issues.

Uko's family say he died by suicide.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority apologized to his family in July 2020, and later said in a legal document that it had failed to provide follow-up care to Uko, paying $81,000 in damages to the family of the young football player from British Columbia.

The first day of inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., while start times for subsequent days will be determined by the coroner, the news release says.

"The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death," the province says in the news release. "The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths."