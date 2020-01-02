Edmonton man charged in Tiki Laverdiere murder seeks bail

A man charged in connection to the murder of Tiki Laverdiere is trying to get released pending his trial.

A bail hearing for Samuel Takakenew, 36, in Battleford Court of Queen's Bench, is expected to be scheduled before his next provincial court appearance on Jan. 15, 2021. Takakenew is charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Laverdiere, 25, was reported missing to Battlefords RCMP on May 12, 2019. On June 10, 2019, Saskatchewan RCMP announced that Laverdiere's disappearance was the result of foul play and her disappearance would be investigated as a homicide.

Her body was found July 11, 2019, during an RCMP ground search in a rural area near North Battleford.

Takakenew has been in custody since Edmonton Police arrested him on Aug. 26, 2020. He was living in Edmonton since Laverdiere's murder. Saskatchewan RCMP issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on Aug. 4, 2020.

Takakenew is one of 10 people charged. From July 2019 to August 2020, the RCMP made arrests in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Seven people were charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a vehicle. Three people, including Takakenew, were charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

